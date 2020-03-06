MACON — Emily Acampora may have been nervous, but she made it look easy.
The Harrison sophomore won the Georgia High School Association’s inaugural 3-point contest Friday at the Macon Coliseum, and it was never in doubt.
Acampora totaled 41 points over the two rounds, and her victory was never in doubt.
Vidalia’s Jashiyah Jones and Americus-Sumter’s Trinity Jones each totaled 31 points, though Jashiyah Jones earned second-place honors after scoring more than Trinity Jones in the first round.
Griffin’s Leah Turner was fourth with 24 points.
Having to shoot six balls from each of four racks in 60 seconds, Acampora set the stage by making the majority of her attempts from each rack.
“I didn’t think I would win,” Acampora said. “I was nervous, so I just kind of did it while I was nervous. You just had to focus on the basketball.”
The first five shots from each rack were worth one point each, with the sixth shot worth three points. During her second round, Acampora was nearly perfect from the left wing, making five of six of her attempts.
