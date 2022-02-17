POWDER SPRINGS — Leading from start to finish, No. 1-seed Harrison defeated No. 4-seed Marietta 54-44 on Thursday evening to advance to the Region 3AAAAAAA championship.
The Lady Hoyas were led by senior guard Alisha Foster, who finished with a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds. Emily Acampora finished with 10 points followed by Anna Gernatt’s eight points and seven rebounds.
“Alisha normally takes a bit of a backseat because we have so many other scorers, but (Thursday), because of the way (Marietta’s) defense was setting up and the way we put her in the middle off the ball, it was her night,” Harrison coach Terry Kemp said. “She’s our floor general. She doesn’t come off the floor very often, and you can see why. She really controls the flow of the game.”
Marietta struggled in the first half with Harrison’s floor-spacing on offense. The Lady Hoyas took advantage around the basket and from behind the arc with six 3-pointers during the first half, leading to their 32-17 halftime lead.
Senior guard Chloe Sterling, a James Madison University commit, tried to keep the Lady Blue Devils afloat offensively with the team’s first 10 points of the game. But with the efficiency of Harrison’s offense and its rebounding presence, Sterling’s shooting simply wasn’t enough throughout the first half.
“We’ve had trouble the last few weeks with getting the ball to go in against certain zones, and we had some ideas that we wanted to (try) to exploit them. That’s why we started going inside early in this game,” Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said. “It’s something we haven’t done … but we can (still) push it better in transition. There’s a lot of opportunities we’re not getting, that we’re not taking advantage of, so that’s a hurdle and something that we’re working at every day.”
Marietta was able to cut the deficit to 10 points at the start of the fourth quarter following a layup by Loren Nelson and a four-point play by Sterling. However, that was as close as the Blue Devils could get, as the Hoyas matched their scoring the rest of the way.
Sterling finished with a team-high 23 points and nine rebounds and was the only Lady Blue Devil to finish in double-digit scoring. Makayah Harris had nine points with three rebounds.
With the win, Harrison (22-3) will face No. 2-seed Hillgrove in the finals on Friday at 7 p.m., while Marietta (11-14) will face No. 3-seed North Paulding at 4 p.m.
Harrison and Hillgrove have met twice this season with the Hoyas taking both games, but because their last meeting was decided by three points, it shouldn’t be a given that the Lady Hoyas will cruise to a win. It was the smallest margin of victory in region play, and the Lady Hawks have outscored their opponents by an average of nearly 20 points throughout their four-game winning streak.
“Hillgrove is going to be a very tough matchup,” Kemp said. “They’ll be on their home floor, so it’ll be an all-out war. They run the floor really well, they rebound really well. Aryelle (King), their point guard, controls the floor and Lauren Render is an offensive force of nature. You have to account for her. It’s going to be a battle, for sure.”
