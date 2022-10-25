SUWANEE — Every time the North Gwinnett volleyball team needed a momentum boost, it got one from Joya Screen.
With a spot in the Class AAAAAAA final four on the line Tuesday night, Screen delivered time and time again to the tune of 19 kills, and North Gwinnett rolled past Harrison in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-10) to reach the state semifinals for the third time in five years.
The Lady Bulldogs (41-1) only got stronger as the match went on.
Harrison had played the role of Cinderella up until this point after entering the state tournament as a No. 3 seed out of Region 3AAAAAAA and upsetting both Archer and Richmond Hill to get to the quarterfinals.
And midway through the first set, the pesky Lady Hoyas had a 12-11 lead before the Lady Bulldogs found a groove. North Gwinnett was able to win back-to-back points to grab a 13-12 lead and then rattled off five more to Harrison’s one to lead 18-13.
Harrison managed to trim the Lady Bulldogs' lead to 21-19, but Screen took over. The senior used her left hand to give them a 23-19 advantage and then won the first set for them with another kill.
North Gwinnett coach Kristina Stinson said their first set was just a matter of getting over the nerves of a playoff match and trying to establish a rhythm.
“I think at first we just had to get the jitters out,” Stinson said. “Once we found our rhythm, they were unstoppable. Our serving was great. We were finding the empty spots on the court and were putting them away which was really nice to see.”
In the second set, the Lady Bulldogs trailed early, 6-5 but rolled from there. A Daniela Domkam ace gave them an 8-6 lead over the Lady Hoyas and two more kills from Screen gave the hosts a 13-10 advantage.
Leading 21-15, back-to-back aces from Kadyn McCarthy put the game out of reach, 23-15 and they went on to take a 2-0 lead in the match after Harrison hit the ball into the net.
The Lady Hoyas has no answer for Screen in the first two sets and Stinson and her Lady Bulldog teammates were enjoying every minute of her dominance on the court.
“She’s definitely a leader on this team,” Stinson said of Screen. “She always has been for all four years of her career at North Gwinnett. It’s nice to see her really take her team all the way. She does a great job offensively, defensively, serving, just all the way around. She’s a great representative of our program for sure.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ best set was their last.
Back-to-back aces from Domkam gave North Gwinnett a commanding 11-3 lead in the final set, and Screen later put the hosts up 19-8 with another kill.
With each point, the excitement grew on the Lady Bulldogs’ side of the court and they were eventually able to celebrate after sweeping the Lady Hoyas with relative ease.
Awaiting North Gwinnett in the final four is Buford, the only team to beat it this season.
Cailyn Hollinquest reached double digits in kills on the night with 10 for North Gwinnett, while both McCarthy and Esosa Ehigiator each chipped in with three. Katherine Mollette led the way with 21 digs, while Hollinquest had 11 and Abby Taylor had seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.