MARIETTA — Harrison scored seven runs during the 10th inning to beat Pope 11-4 in a non-region game on Friday.
The Hoyas (15-7, 6-4) opened the 10th with singles from Joe Colina and Jake Walling. Landon Scott’s two-run single plated Gavin Gnagey and Walling. Preston Booth followed with a RBI single to send Jake Fleming home, and Braxton Bullard plated Booth. Gnagey brought in Garret Pate with the last run.
“I am really proud of how our team competed first and foremost,” Harrison coach Mark Elkins said. “Our pitching was solid, we had really good at bats, executed our game plan, manufactured runs, we played outstanding defense, made routine plays and made great plays when we had to.”
The game will help both teams get back into rhythm after spring break. Both will play on Saturday as Harrison is scheduled to play Etowah and Pope will face Walton. It will also get them ready for big region games early in the week when Pope travels to Allatoona on Monday, while Harrison travels to Walton on Tuesday.
The Greyhounds (18-4, 10-1) scored all four of their runs in the second inning. Dawson Campbell’s hit brought home Jackson Hvizdak and Fabian Guillen. Carson Kerce’s RBI single scored Kent Schmidt, and James Tibbs brought home Campbell.
Trailing 4-1 in the top of the fourth, the Hoyas got an RBI double from Fleming to bring home Walling, and an RBI single by Craig Kalkbrenner to score Fleming.
In the sixth inning, the Hoyas tied the game 4-4 off a Booth single to bring in Fleming.
“This win gives our guys a boost of confidence going into next week and finishing out region play because Pope is a very good ball club and I have a lot of respect for them,” Elkins said. “Having the opportunity to beat a really good club is really good for our team right now.We are going to keep working hard in practice to prepare and keep the guys in a right frame of mind and in a competitive mindset.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.