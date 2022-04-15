Harrison High School named its baseball complex after retiring coach Mark Elkins this week. Front row from left are former principal Dexter Mills, current principal Ashlynn Campbell, niece Anna Elkins, mother Earline Elkins, wife Richelle Elkins, Mark Elkins, son Tyler Elkins, sister-in-law Amelia Elkins. Back row, from left, are former college coach David Mays, brother Dan Elkins, nephew Joseph Elkins and former principals Donnie Griggers and Jill Kalina.
Harrison High School named its baseball complex after retiring coach Mark Elkins this week. Front row from left are former principal Dexter Mills, current principal Ashlynn Campbell, niece Anna Elkins, mother Earline Elkins, wife Richelle Elkins, Mark Elkins, son Tyler Elkins, sister-in-law Amelia Elkins. Back row, from left, are former college coach David Mays, brother Dan Elkins, nephew Joseph Elkins and former principals Donnie Griggers and Jill Kalina.
Special
Harrison coach Mark Elkins speaks to the umpire against Allatoona on March 15, 2018. Staff - Carlton D. White
Harrison vs COLLINS HILL 1 Harrison High School skipper Mark Elkins talks with his hitters Justin Feilds and Aidan Loucks during a timeout by Collins Hill Wednesday in Game 3. Staff-Kelly J. Huff
After 30 years with the Harrison High School baseball program, coach Mark Elkins will soon be putting away his fungo bat.
Elkins will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season, and in a way to honor him for his three decades of service, Harrison had a special way to honor him.
The school has named its baseball facility in Elkins' name. The facility's new name -- the Mark Elkins Baseball Complex at Don Shaw Field -- was revealed Wednesday before the Hoyas' game against Marietta.
Elkins was joined at the ceremony by family, former players and their families, current players and coaches, school board members and each of the principals who have served at Harrison during Elkins' long coaching run.
Elkins came to to the school when it first opened its doors in west Cobb in 1991. He served as an assistant under inaugural coach Mike Power until becoming the head coach in 1997.
Elkins came into Friday having won 468 games. He has led Harrison to 18 state playoff appearances and led it to the 2010 Class AAAAA state championship.
During Elkins' head-coaching tenure, the Hoyas have sent more than 100 players to the college ranks, nine have been drafted and three have reached the majors -- Corey Patterson, Eric Patterson and Brian Rogers. He is part of two Harrison hall of Fame teams and was inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame in 2017.
Over Elkins' entire career at Harrison, the Hoyas have won five Georgia Dugout Club championships, six region championships, had 22 state playoff teams, six quarterfinal teams and two state championships.
Elkins has also served multiple roles for Team USA on the 18U national team, serving as bullpen manager (2003), assistant coach (2006) and head coach in 2008 when the team won silver in the World Junior Championships. That year, Elkins and was named Developmental Baseball Coach of the Year by the United States Olympic Committee.
While Elkins' career may be coming to an end soon, he has not reached the finish line yet. This year's team took a 15-10 record into Friday's game against Marietta and was tied for second at 7-4 in Region 3AAAAAAA -- one game out of first.
With four games left in the regular season, Harrison could still win the region title, as it closes with a three-game series against first-place Walton.
The Hoyas will make the playoffs for the 19th time under Elkins, and a potential trek to the Class AAAAAAA state championship series will begin April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.