KENNESAW -- Harrison got its quest for the Class AAAAAAA state championship off to a strong start with a three-set sweep of county rival McEachern in a first-round match Tuesday.
The Region 3AAAAAAA runner-up Lady Hoyas struggled early in the first set, but they came back to win 25-22. They settled down to claim the next two sets by the identical score of 25-11 to win the match and advance to a second-round matchup at Tift County on Saturday.
“It’s hard when you struggle at first to mentally pull back and dig down and get the job done, and I think they did a really, really great job,” Harrison coach Kim Johnson said. “They were showing their mental toughness and showing what a true Hoya is.”
It was McEachern (10-12), the No. 3 seed from Region 2AAAAAAA, which had the momentum early in the first set as the Lady Indians raced out to a 13-6 lead, taking advantage of five unforced errors.
Gradually, Harrison (20-14) came back and outscored McEachern 14-6 to take a 20-19 advantage, and the Lady Hoyas stayed ahead the rest of the way. Audrey Brooks and Tori Iorillo had three kills each, while Sanai Young had two kills during the run.
McEachern once again got off to a strong start in the second set, taking advantage of four unforced errors to go up 4-3.
That, however, was the last lead McEachern held. With the score tied at 5-all, Harrison scored seven unanswered points and went on to outscore the Lady Indians 20-6 the rest of the set.
Young and Meaghan Urquhart had four kills each to lead the Lady Hoyas in the second set.
It was all Harrison in the third set as it jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led 14-2 at one point to cruise to a decisive win in the final frame. Brooks had three kills and Urquhart contributed two to lead the way for the Lady Hoyas.
“We were ready to play,” said McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur, whose Lady Indians were making their first state tournament appearance in seven years. “We’re just excited to be here. This is the first time we’ve been here in many years, and I’m so proud of the girls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.