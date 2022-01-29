KENNESAW – The Harrison girls tightened their grip on first place in Region 3AAAAAAA after holding off Hillgrove 50-47 on Friday.
“We are now 6-0 in the region, that is the second time we have beaten Hillgrove,” Lady Hoyas coach Terry Kemp said. “We have got four more games until we get to the region tournament which is really what matters.”
The victory gives Harrison (17-3, 6-0) a two-game lead in the region and it can likely wrap up the No. 1 seed in the region tournament with two wins next week.
“That was a huge step forward because we knew the Hillgrove was going to come out and do exactly what they did and play hard and tough,” Kemp said. “So it was a huge win.”
Trailing 32-26 at the half, the Lady Hawks fought back in the third quarter. An eight-point run highlighted by jump shots by Lauren Render, the game’s leading scorer with 18 points.
Hillgrove managed to pull within 36-34 heading to the final 8 minutes.
Three times in the fourth quarter the Lady Hawks managed to pull within one, but they could never take the lead. Caylie Long’s jumper at the two-minute mark made it 43-42, but Anna Gernatt, who led Harrison with 17 points, quickly answered with a 3-pointer.
The teams traded free throws over the final moments, and when Mia Geveke hit two for the Lady Hoyas with 12 seconds to play, the lead was 50-47.
Needing a three to tie, Render’s attempt in the final seconds was off the mark.
“I was proud of their effort. They didn't quit,” Hillgrove coach Susan Milam said. “They fought hard but we gave up too many offensive rebounds in the last two minutes. We missed way too many free throws. When you get to that last second and you get to have a 3 it's hard.”
Aryelle King added eight points for the Lady Hawks.
After a cold start, Harrison got things going late in the first quarter. Highlighted by two 3-pointers by Gernatt, the Lady Hoyas ended the first quarter with a 13-11 lead.
With the game tied at 13-13, Gernatt and Alisha Foster, who finished with nine points, each made layups to push the lead to four.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Gernatt later in the quarter pushed the Lady Hoyas’ lead to six at the half.
