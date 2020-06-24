Harrison looked within as it hired Terry Kemp to be its new girls basketball coach
Kemp replaces Steve Lenahan, who stepped down after 12 seasons to dedicate more time to family.
Kemp served as an assistant coach under Lenahan for seven years and, before that, was on the Harrison boys coaching staff for five years.
“He has spent a lot of time and passion dedicated to the girls program. He is very prepared and knows how to communicate as a coach,” Harrison athletic director Josh Hawk said.
Hawk said Kemp’s experience at Harrison made him the ideal candidate to take over for Lenahan.
“He has been a part of the program for so long,” Hawk said. “He’s coached basketball for so many years on the boys and the girls side.”
For Kemp, the opportunity is the realization of multiple goals he set for himself. Upon learning the job was his, he said honor and excitement overwhelmed him.
Kemp said he knew he was the right person for the job because of the roots he established with Harrison, as well as the success of the program he helped build with Lenehan.
Junior varsity coach Megan Walsh will join Kemp as his assistant coach in another promotion from within. Walsh had a successful JV run and lost only one game last season, en route to a region championship.
“They’re my girls,” Kemp said. “It is my program. I helped build it. We have had a lot of success as a staff, and most of that staff is still in place.”
Kemp said he knows the fans, community and school, and he viewed the coaching opportunity as his to lose.
Kemp is looking forward to just being able to get started after the coronavirus pandemic halted all athletic activities. The team's June basketball workouts were among the activities that were affected.
“Once we get together, I am really looking forward to taking what we have done over the last seven years and adding to it,” he said.
Harrison has primarily been a defense-first team and Kemp plans to ensure that trend continues. He also plans to add a few wrinkles into the offensive gameplan to improve that side of the ball.
Kemp is excited to start working specifically with this upcoming season’s crop of players.
“I am excited about these girls because we have a lot of potential coming back. We have some rising juniors, with a lot of talent. The main thing I am excited about is just getting them back together.”
