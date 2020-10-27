ACWORTH — Harrison won the boys team title, while Hillgrove claimed the girls crown Monday in the Region 3AAAAAAA cross country championships at Allatoona.
Individually, Marietta’s Kamari Miller won the boys title, while Walton’s Sarah Burwell took the girls title.
The top four teams and top six individuals for the state championships, which will take place in Carrollton on Nov. 7.
The region meet was originally scheduled for Saturday, but it was postponed due to rain.
The Harrison boys scored 26 points to finish ahead of Marietta (38) and win their fourth consecutive region championship. They won the 6AAAAAA title from 2017-19.
“That’s the best race we’ve run all season,” Harrison co-coach Kent Simmons said. “We knew we had to bring our ‘A’ game to compete with Marietta and, the boys, they did. They raced really well, raced their hearts out and kept battling and kept after it. It was a very exciting day. It’s particularly exciting, because we’ve been behind (Marietta) all season. Today was exciting, and I hope we can continue that in two more weeks (at the state meet).”
Harrison and Marietta will be joined in Carrollton by Walton (69) and Hillgrove (101). North Paulding (132) was fifth, while North Cobb (173) placed sixth.
In the girls competition, defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Hillgrove scored 31 points to finish ahead of Marietta (35) and win its second straight region crown.
“Obviously, the main goal of region is to qualify for state,” Hillgrove coach Jonathan Gambrell said, “but the girls ran really well, so we’re pleased they left it all out there and they fought for each other. It was good to see them come out with the win.”
Also qualifying for the state meet on the girls side will be Harrison (77) and Walton (79). North Paulding (153) and North Cobb (173) rounded out the standings.
The boys race started out as a battle between Miller and Harrison’s Sully Shelton, but the Marietta senior began to pull away at the 1-mile mark and took control the rest of the way. He finished with a time of 15 minutes, 6 seconds, while Shelton finished second at 16:00.
“I wanted to try to make a statement,” Miller said. “I made a move after Mile 1 because I thought, if I made a move, I could be a lot stronger.”
Rounding out the top six were Harrison’s Noah Connolly (third, 16:18), Marietta’s James May (fourth, 16:20) and Jared Fortenberry (fifth, 16:34) and Harrison’s Brian Boyle (sixth, 16:43).
In the girls race, Burwell led from start to finish and crossed the finish line with a time of 19:04.
“I planned to go out hard, and I thought I did pretty well,” Burwell said. “It was a slow course, so I didn’t run a fast time, but there is always (the state meet). All the girls did so well.”
The Walton senior finished 17 seconds ahead of Hillgrove’s Ava Brooks (19:21.16) and Marietta’s Kristal McQueen (19:21.72).
Hillgrove’s Lizzy Brown (19:30), Marietta’s Betsy Gordon (19:38) and Hillgrove’s Reese Terza (19:48) rounded out the top six.
