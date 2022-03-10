Traditionally, a basketball team is made up of guards, forwards and centers.
The positions are generally determined by height. Guards are shorter and forwards get taller, with the centers being the tallest.
This is something Harrison girls coach Terry Kemp does not have to worry about, because when he puts his team on the floor, he has guards, guards and more guards.
"We're all guards," Kemp said. "We have no posts. I think the tallest player we have is Anna Gernatt at 5-foot-9."
While the lack of height does not lead to much of an inside game, Harrison does not necessarily need it.
"We can shoot the lights out," said Kemp, who spent seven years as an assistant under former coach Steve Lenahan before taking the head post prior to the 2020-21 season. "This is the best shooting team I've ever seen."
Harrison (27-3) will put that skill on display one more time Saturday as it takes the court against Norcross in the Class AAAAAAA state championship game at the Macon Coliseum.
Heading into the title game, Harrison has beaten opponents from the 3-point line. The Lady Hoyas are averaging 9.4 made 3-pointers per game and have shot 37% as a team from behind the arc, making 283 of 763 shots from long range for the season.
Three players -- Gernatt, Bailey Vick and Holley Turner -- have all made at least 40% of their attempts, and Alisha Foster is right behind at 39.5%.
Gernatt, by far, leads the way in 3-point attempts, making 103 of 249. That includes a game against Walton in which she made 12 3s.
However, as soon as a team tries to take the 3 away from Gernatt, they have to leave somebody else open.
"We've had people try to face-guard Anna," Kemp said. "Well, if you stop Anna, now you have to stop somebody else because we have at least seven girls who can fill it up from 3. Last year, Emily Acampora made 10 3s against Walton.
While Harrison may be proficient from long range -- it made 12 3s against Archer in the state semifinals -- Kemp said that is only one of two calling cards that makes the team dangerous.
"We stress defense," said Kemp, whose team has allowed 45 points per game. "We force a lot of turnovers in the half court."
The Lady Hoyas are averaging 10 steals per game, which has helped supplement their long-range offense. Kemp said getting the ball in transition has allowed the team to score approximately 40% of its points on layups and drives to the basket.
Early in the season, the team tried playing defense in a straight man-to-man, Kemp realized that when the opponent had a quality big down low, Gernatt was getting into foul trouble.
Now, Harrison plays more zone than man, and a combination of Gernatt, Turner and Emme Johnson have been able to rotate down low to guard the post. What it has led to is a chance to keep those players fresher and, most importantly, in the game.
It has also led to a current 21-game winning streak.
Harrison has not lost since a 57-51 setback at the hands of defending state champion Marietta on Dec. 28. It was shortly after the Lady Hoyas' first loss of the season, when Kemp realized he had a squad that had a chance to go on a playoff run.
"I knew we could compete with everybody beginning in January," Kemp said.
It was about that same time there was a realization that the 2020-21 season was an aberration rather than a the beginning of a rebuilding process. Just a year after advancing to the quarterfinals, Harrison slipped back to 8-14 a year ago.
"Nobody really felt normal last year," Kemp said. "We played five eventual state champions and two state runners-up. It was the most brutal schedule I've ever seen. Add in COVID-19, and it was wonky the whole year."
What that schedule did do was battle-test what was still a young roster, and it set the stage for this rebound season. Kemp said it is all because of the senior leadership from Gernatt, Vick, Foster, Johnson, Acampora, Mia Geveke and Kennedy Young.
"This group of seniors is like having seven coaches on the floor," Kemp said. "They are a tight group, they're mature and they have as high a basketball IQ as I've ever seen."
Shooting, defense and senior leadership is a winning combination that has the Lady Hoyas one win from the program's first state title.
"That's what's gotten us here," Kemp said, "but we know there is one more to go."
