KENNESAW -- High school golf teams are fine when it comes to playing and practicing outside when the weather is good, but what happens when it rains or snows?
In that case, players could be stuck without the ability to get out and swing a club for days on end.
With a big assist from Adam Blank, Harrison has solved that issue with a new golf room within the high school's walls.
Blank, whose daughter, Haven, is on the girls varsity golf team, donated upwards of $35,000 to turn Room 307 into an indoor driving range and practice area.
"We saw where there was a huge need," Adam Blank -- owner of ABC Recycling, a Marietta-based scrap metal recycling facility -- said of the practice area that was completed at the end of January. "The golf teams didn't have their own space to practice or to call their own."
The facility is highlighted by two SkyTrak golf simulators that allow players to not only hit practice balls but to get important swing information, which can go to properly fitting them for clubs, what kinds of shafts are needed in each club and determining what ball to use.
The simulators, hooked up to an iPad that records various data, measures the distance shots are hit, as well as the amount of carry, launch angle, ball speed and club speed. After each swing, the results are projected on the large hitting net.
In addition, on days with good weather, the simulator can be taken to the golf course, where a player can use it on the driving range.
While the simulators may be the centerpiece of the room overhaul, the indoor practice carpet is a significant upgrade as well, allowing the players to work on their putting and short game.
"It is unmatched in the county," Harrison boys golf coach Travis Farmer said. "My excitement is never ending (for these kids). It gives them unfettered access to practice time. They can come in here before school and after school."
In addition, it gives the teams an opportunity to offer competition on those days that forces them inside.
"(The simulators) offer skills challenges," Farmer said. "We can have closest-to-the-pin challenges, and it helps with team bonding."
Another benefit of the simulators is players have a chance to play upwards of 450 golf courses from around the world. Blank said the teams have a five-year subscription to the service, though the players have not had much an opportunity to take advantage of those opportunities yet.
Even Farmer has only had time to play a couple virtual rounds -- one at New York's Bethpage Black, which has hosted the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, along with Wisconsin's Whistling Straits, which has held the PGA, U.S. Senior Open and was the site of last fall's Ryder Cup -- in aiding the system's set-up process.
While the system has been up and running for only a handful of weeks, the players said they are starting to see better results on the course because of it.
"It's been really convenient," Olivia Kirkman said. "I'm off fourth block, so I can come in here and get a full warm-up before practice.
"It's allowed me to get a more exact distance on all my clubs. I know every yardage of how far they go and I'm becoming more consistent."
Kirkman, who helped the Lady Hoyas finish third in the recent Cobb County Invitational, said that after charting her results, when she went to the course, the numbers were accurate.
"They were all pretty spot on," Kirkman said.
Those improvements are exactly what Blank had in mind when he decided to help the program.
"I love golf so much," he said. "I think it can be a transformative sport. It teaches ethics and values, but the big thing to remember is, if you pick up the game, you can forge relationships that last a lifetime."
