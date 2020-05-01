Harrison golfer Allie McInnis was one of 19 seniors out of roughly 1,000 applicants nationwide granted scholarships from Youth on Course, a non-profit organization that assists young golfers with course finances, college scholarships, paid internships and more.
Youth on Course donated more than $252,000 toward college scholarships, with $15,000 going toward McInnis’ tuition when she starts at Wake Forest University in the fall.
“I’m extremely grateful to the Morton Foundation and Youth on Course for the scholarship that I have earned,” McInnis said. “I was so surprised and very thankful. It was very exciting.”
McInnis, who will be playing golf on the club level at Wake Forest, said she had to get recommendations from a Harrison teacher and golf coach Carianne Good in order to qualify. She also had to write essays on her biggest passion in life — ethics behind medicine — and how Youth on Course has impacted her life.
Since becoming a member of Youth on Course her sophomore year, McInnis is able to play golf at Acworth’s Cobblestone Golf Course for just $5. The lowered cost has allowed her to spend ample time improving her game at an accelerated rate since she first started playing her freshman year.
After shooting rounds of 101 and 105 during last year’s Class AAAAAA state tournament, McInnis is now shooting consistently in the 90s after being properly fitted for clubs prior to her senior season, which came to an early end because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“She’s improved a lot from last year,” Good said, “and it’s disappointing that we missed out on the season.
“She’s one of those that, if you ask her to do anything, she will go above and beyond. She’s a go-getter, and she always gets along with everyone.”
McInnis served as co-captain of the Harrison golf team the last two seasons. She was also president of the school’s Beta Club, and she was the founder of the school’s chapter of the Model United Nations.
Carrying a 3.90 grade-point average going into this semester, McInnis has also earned academic scholarships at Wake Forest. She plans to double-major in economics and international affairs, while minoring in bioethics, humanities and medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.