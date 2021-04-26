KENNESAW -- Another round, another decisive win for Harrison's girls soccer team.
The Lady Hoyas followed their 10-0 victory over Pebblebrook last week with a 6-0 win over Grayson in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state girls soccer playoffs on Monday at Cobleigh Stadium.
With the win, Harrison (13-4-2) advances to the quarterfinals where it will host Roswell next Tuesday.
The Lady Hoyas jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and then added three more goals in the final 40 minutes to secure the win.
However, Harrison coach Jonathan Gross said his team found the goals a little harder to come by against a Grayson (3-14) squad that challenged the Lady Hoyas every step of the way defensively.
“Grayson is really well coached,” Gross said. “(Lady Rams coach Rebekah Bullock) had a really good plan to create problems for us offensively. The goals were a lot harder and we really had to work harder to earn them. It’s really a credit to Grayson to show how organized they are.”
Nevertheless, it was another shutout win for Harrison. The Lady Hoyas have outscored their opponents 16-0 in the first two rounds of the state playoffs.
Alana Nesbit scored two goals, while Addie Watt, Sydney Sparger, Erin Houston and Abby Langston had one goal each for the Lady Hoyas.
Harrison controlled possession of the ball early in the game, but had a number of unsuccessful shots on goal until Watt finally connected on a penalty kick with 27:58 remaining in the first half for a 1-0 lead.
With that goal, the Lady Hoyas began to build momentum and struck again when Nesbit scored from 10 yards out to make it 2-0.
After a couple more missed shots on goal, Harrison added to its lead when Sparger scored a goal from 15 yards out for a 3-0 advantage with 13:19 to go in the first half.
The second half started much like the first.
It took less than four minutes for the Lady Hoyas to score as Nesbit's second goal of the game -- on a breakaway -- made it 4-0.
After several missed scoring attempts, Watt's shot with 26:37 left hit the left goalpost, but Houston promptly rebounded the ball and blasted it into the goal to increase the lead to 5-0.
Harrison followed with another goal about 30 seconds later when Langston scored from short range on an assist by Houston with 26:09 to play.
