KENNESAW -- The Harrison girls wrapped up the regular season with a perfect Region 3AAAAAAA record in a 55-42 victory over Marietta on Friday.
Harrison (21-3, 11-0) – ranked seventh in Class AAAAAAA -- will be the No. 1 seed in next week's 3AAAAAAA tournament and will have a first-round bye.
Marietta (10-14, 5-5) will be the fourth seed in the region tournament, where the Blue Devils will take on fifth-seed North Cobb in a first-round game.
Emily Acampora scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, while Alisha Foster and Anna Gernatt added 13 points each to lead the way for Harrison.
Chloe Sterling scored 15 points and Kayla Day chipped in 14 for Marietta.
A couple of 3-pointers by Acampora and a pair of free throws by Emme Johnson helped Harrison jump out to an 8-2 lead and the Lady Hoyas held on for a 13-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Harrison also started the second quarter strong as it outscored Marietta 11-4 in the first 4:38 – with Acampora contributing two more 3s -- to take a 24-14 lead. The Lady Hoyas would go on to finish the first half up 29-21.
Harrison began the third quarter with eight unanswered points to increase the lead to 37-21 and finished the period on an equally high note when Ahbi Boggarapu hit a 3-pointer to make it 43-34.
The Lady Hoyas opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run – fueled by 3-pointers from Gernatt and Mia Geveke -- to boost its advantage to 51-36 with 4:33 left in the game.
After Sterling hit a 3 to help Marietta cut its deficit to 51-39, a layup by Gernatt and a pair of free throws by Foster boosted Harrison’s lead to 55-39 – equaling its largest of the game – with 20 seconds to go before Jamya Gambrell's 3 with 5 seconds left helped Marietta cut the gap at the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.