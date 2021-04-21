KENNESAW -- Harrison began its quest for a state championship with a 10-0 victory over Pebblebrook on Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA girls soccer playoffs at Cobleigh Stadium.
“We did everything we could,” Harrison coach Jon Gross said. “We played really well and we scored some great goals (Tuesday) -- lots of different kinds of goals. Everybody that stepped on the field contributed and so, for your first-round playoff game, it was just great to get it under your belt and get ready for the next one.”
Harrison (12-4-1) advanced to the second round, where it will host Grayson on Monday.
Pebblebrook ended its season with a 4-13 record.
Rory Delandero, Alana Nesbit and Emma Dalton each scored two goals, while Addie Watt, Ansley McNearney, Abby Langston and Allie Windom each added one.
Harrison did not waste any time getting on the scoreboard as Nesbit scored on a cross from Maddy Harris to give the Lady Hoyas a 1-0 lead with 39:34 remaining in the first half.
Langston provided the second goal of the game, scoring on a cross from Nesbit to make it 2-0, and the Lady Hoyas added to their lead about a minute-and-a-half later when Nesbit scored her second goal.
Dalton scored back-to-back goals, with the second off of a corner kick by Watt to make the score 5-0 with 31:17 remaining in the first half.
Delandero scored on a breakaway, and then Watt got her second goal of the game at the 24:34 mark for a 7-0 lead the Lady Hoyas carried at halftime.
McNearney opened the second-half scoring from close range to increase the advantage to 8-0. Windom scored with 11:28 left, and Delandero got her second goal of the game at the 10:25 mark to close out the scoring, as well as the game.
