KENNESAW -- The Harrison girls clinched their first state semifinal berth in four years with a 57-49 victory over Grayson on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
While Harrison (26-3) led most of the way, Grayson (23-6) managed to stay within striking distance until the end.
“We knew how good they were coming in,” Harrison coach Terry Kemp said. “They were obviously one of the best teams in the state, so we knew we had to play until all zeros, and that’s what we preached to the girls all week -- keep fighting, get to the end, secure it, knock your free throws down.”
The win put Harrison in the final four for the first time since 2018, when it lost to Lovejoy in the Class AAAAAA state championship game. The Lady Hoyas will play Archer on Saturday in a 6 p.m. semifinal at Buford City Arena.
“We preached all year to the girls, go out and earn respect, go out and play for one another,” Kemp said. “We don’t get a lot of attention. People overlook us -- they have all year -- and that’s fine. Let them keep overlooking us, because we play for one another.”
The Lady Hoyas were boosted by a big performance from Anna Gernatt, who scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers.
“Irreplacable,” Kemp said of the 5-foot-10 senior guard. “I’ve been here for 15 years, so I’ve been coaching basketball here for a long time, and that’s the total package. Of all the players I’ve ever seen, she is – from the classroom to the community to the court, she is absolutely irreplaceable.”
Erin Rodgers scored 23 points -- 13 of them in the fourth quarter -- while Tatum Brown added 12 points for Grayson.
Gernatt got Harrison off to a strong start with a couple of 3-pointers as the Lady Hoyas ended the first quarter with a 14-11 lead.
The second quarter was more of the same as Harrison led by as much as nine points -- 23-14 with 3:28 left -- before ending the first half with a 26-20 advantage.
Grayson began to close the gap a little bit in the third quarter as the Lady Rams got within three points -- 35-32 with 1:37 to go -- before Alicia Foster was fouled on a layup and then hit a free throw with 2 seconds left to give Harrison a 38-32 lead at the end of the period.
Harrison came storming out of the game at the start of the fourth quarter with a 12-2 run that extended its lead to 50-34 with 3:49 remaining in the game.
Grayson came back with a 10-0 run of its own -- with Rodgers scoring six of those points -- to cut Harrison’s advantage to 50-44 with 1:12 to go, but the Lady Hoyas went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to clinch the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.