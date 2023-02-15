KENNESAW -- Harrison earned another trip to the state girls' basketball tournament with a 58-27 victory over Marietta in the opening game of the Region 3AAAAAAA girls' basketball tournament at Harrison on Tuesday.
The Hoyas dominated from start to finish as they advanced to a semifinal matchup with top-seeded North Paulding on Wednesday.
“When you’re in a one-game tournament, you never know what’s going to happen,” Harrison coach Terry Kemp said. “We told the girls coming out of the locker room to start the game that you had to play that way. It’s live and die time. The regular season is over. Everything you’ve done to this point is planning for this point. We just told them to come out strong and they did. They executed everything we asked them to do and then some. I’m just really proud.”
The win also returns Harrison to the Class AAAAAAA state girls' tournament after finishing runner-up, losing to Norcross in the finals last season. It's the ninth consecutive trip to the state tournament for the Hoyas.
“We’re back again,” Kemp said. “Last year, we made it and had a nice run to the state finals. We have a young team in there. Mostly kids who can’t drive cars. They have come a long way this year and they’ve played an extremely tough schedule. We probably played 15-16 ranked teams through our schedule. So they’ve been through the fire this year and they’ve come out the other side a better team, a better group and a whole bunch of better players. Couldn’t be happier for the young kids.”
Hope Mitchell scored 18 points, while Holley Turner added 14 points and Sloane Vick had 10 to lead the way for Harrison (8-17).
Kayla Day scored 10 points for Marietta, which ends its season at 1-24.
Harrison scored nine unanswered points to take an 11-2 lead and went on to finish the first quarter with a 14-4 advantage.
The second quarter was more of the same as the Hoyas finished the first half ahead 35-18. Mitchell scored 12 points and Turner 10 to lead Harrison in the first half.
The Hoyas stepped it up a notch in the third quarter as it outscored Marietta 14-4 to finish the period up 27 points. Mitchell hit two 3-pointers to help spur the Hoyas’ surge.
Harrison struggled a bit offensively in the fourth quarter, but the Hoyas once again clamped down defensively on Marietta and outscored the Blue Devils 9-5 in the final period.
