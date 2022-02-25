KENNESAW — Harrison earned a trip to the state quarterfinals with a 55-48 victory over Woodstock in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA girls’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.
The Lady Hoyas scored seven unanswered points – including going 5-for-6 from the free throw line – in the last two minutes of the game to secure the win and advance to the quarterfinals. It will be their first elite eight appearance since 2019 -- at home against Grayson on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Emily Acampora scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and Alisha Foster added 11 points to lead Harrison (25-3), which also got free throws from Emme Johnson and Mia Geveke in the last couple of minutes to wrap up the win.
Casey Miller led Woodstock (19-10) with 14 points, while Bridget Utberg added 12 points and Karson Martin had 10 for the Lady Wolverines, who see their season come to an end after a state runner-up finish a year ago.
It was also an outstanding defensive performance that contributed to the victory for the Lady Hoyas, who held a Woodstock team that averages 61 points a game to just 48 points.
“It’s a different girl every night that comes in and makes the plays,” Harrison coach Terry Kemp said. “(Friday), Emily (Acampora) led us. Those free throws from Mia and from Emme at the end, they were huge. Defensively, to hold that team to 48 points, with those two shooters – Karson and Bridget are two of the best shooters in the state. I have nothing but praise and pride for my girls.”
Leading 28-26 at halftime, Harrison quickly stretched its lead with a 9-2 run to 37-28 with 6:00 remaining in the third quarter and finished the period up 43-36.
After Anna Gernatt’s jumper increased Harrison’s lead to 45-36 with 5:20 left in the game, Woodstock came back with a 12-3 run – fueled by 3-pointers from Lily Conkell and Martin as well as forcing three Lady Hoya turnovers in the process -- to tie the game at 48-all.
Harrison took over after that as Johnson scored on a layup to put the Lady Hoyas in front 50-48 with 1:24 left, then Johnson made both of her free throw attempts with 51 seconds to go, Geveke converted 1 of 2 free throw attempts at the 34 second mark and Johnson came back with a pair of free throws with 31 seconds left to clinch the game.
“The free throws at the end is because we put ourselves in that position,” Woodstock coach Regina Tate-Leslie said. “I think our defensive game plan was actually pretty good. Their 3-2 zone, it hurt us. We had difficulty getting our drivers going, our shooters going. They pushed us out a little deep. So I think our offense was solved. I think that was more of a factor. We averaged close to 60 points a game and we were 12 points down from that, so that was more the factor here. I couldn’t figure out how to get our shooters going, our offense – it was stalled. Other than Casey (Miller) inside, I couldn’t get our perimeter players going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.