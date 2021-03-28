KENNESAW – The game-deciding penalty kick between Harrison and Hillgrove came down to the two starting goalkeepers with one kicking against the other.
Hillgrove keeper Lindsay Bell faced off against Harrison's Sophie Dishman and needed a goal to keep the Lady Hawks' chances alive after Rowan Gross scored to give Harrison the lead. But Dishman did not have to touch the ball as Bell's shot attempt took the high route and bounced off the crossbar.
The missed shot put the Lady Hoyas in celebration-mode after securing a much-needed 2-1 victory Friday night at Bruce Cobleigh Stadium, outscoring Hillgrove 3-2 in penalty kicks.
“It was a tough situation for (Hillgrove), but we're happy with the way it turned out,” Harrison coach Jonathan Gross said.
With Walton falling to North Paulding on the road, Harrison (9-3-2, 8-1) is now a game ahead of the Lady Raiders in the Region 3AAAAAAA standings. The Lady Hoyas will wrap up Region 3AAAAAAA play Tuesday at home against third place North Paulding while the Walton finishes at Marietta.
“We really had to get a result (Friday) to still be in contention," Gross said. "This region is really tough. There are a lot of great teams in it. We had to get a result and it was pretty outstanding that we were able to do that.”
The boys game between the teams was supposed to follow but ended up being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The game is expected to be rescheduled after spring break, according to athletic director Josh Hawk.
Erin Houston, who tied the game with 8 minutes left in regulation, was first in line to start the penalty kicks, but Bell guessed correctly and made the save. Hillgrove (6-5-1, 4-5) could not take advantage, however when Coco Carleton's shot bounced off the crossbar.
Addie Watt put Harrison on the board with a shot to left. Hillgrove it tied when Kaleigh O'Quinn booted one past Dishman. Harrison regained the lead when Dylan Daniels' kick bounced off Bell's hands and into the goal. Chichi Okoro evened things at 2-all with a shot to the upper right corner of the goal before Rowan Gross kicked the eventual game-winner.
“It's heartbreaking for the girls, we wanted to win,” Hillgrove coach Tyler Buttram said. “They gave it their all, and I couldn't be more proud.”
It was Hillgrove that scored first midway through the first half. Okoro took a feed from Adrianna Gill and her shot from 35 yards out went into the left corner of the goal.
The Lady Hawks held on to the lead before they were called for a hand ball inside the box, which led to Houston's successful penalty kick.
Hillgrove possessed the ball for the majority of the first 10 minutes of overtime with two shot attempts missing their mark. Harrison owned possession during the latter 10 and nearly scored when Watt's open shot inside the 10 was saved by Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.