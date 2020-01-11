KENNESAW -- Host Harrison fell just short of qualifying for the Class AAAAAA state duals with a third-place finish in the Region 6AAAAAA tournament Saturday.
The Hoyas lost to eventual champion Creekview 58-19 in the semifinals, but they came back to defeat River Ridge in the third-place match.
Harrison, however, ended the day on a sour note with a 43-12 loss to runner-up Sequoyah in the true second-place match. The Chiefs won 12 of the 14 individual matches to claim the win and second place in the region.
Champion Creekview and runner-up Sequoyah advanced to the state duals, which which will be held in Macon beginning Thursday.
River Ridge finished fourth behind Harrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.