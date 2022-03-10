Harrison's Alisha Foster splits the defenders of Grayson breaking the full court press during the Elite Eight Round of the 2021-2022 GHSA Class AAAAAAA Girls State Basketball Championship. Special-Kelly J. Huff
Stopping Zaria Hurston will be one of the keys for Harrison as it looks to beat Norcross in Saturday's ate championship game.
The Harrison girls basketball team will try to win its first Class AAAAAAA state championship Saturday.
The Lady Hoyas will do so against a program it has not played, but one they are likely familiar with.
"Norcross, Archer, Grayson, Forest Park and Hillgrove," Harrison coach Terry Kemp said. "They are all tall, can shoot and handle the ball well."
Harrison has already beaten Archer, Grayson and Hillgrove, while it lost to Forest Park, which lost in the Class AAAAA state championship game Thursday. Now, Harrison (27-3) will face Norcross (25-5) in the state title game at the Macon Coliseum on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Harrison and Norcross come into the game with similar statistics. Norcross is averaging 62.6 points per game, with Harrison at 60.5. Defensively, Norcross has allowed only 41.1 points, while Harrison has given up 45.3.
If there is a significant advantage for Harrison, it comes in close games. Norcross is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or fewer points, though three of the wins have come in the playoffs. Harrison is 10-3, including 3-0 in the playoffs and 10-0 during its current 21-game winning streak.
Norcross will be led by 6-foot forward Zaria Hurston, who is committed to DePaul, and sophomore point guard Jania Akins.
"(Hurston) prefers to work around the basket," Kemp said. "(Akins) can shoot, drive and distribute."
Without a player taller than 5-foot-9, keeping Hurston in check will be important. Equally as important for Harrison will be having Anna Gernatt, Alisha Foster, Emily Acampora and others continue to shoot at least 40% from beyond the 3-point line.
The Lady Hoyas are averaging nearly 10 3-pointers a game. For a group of shooters who have never played at the Macon Coliseum before, finding their touch can be a challenge because of depth perception. There is significant area behind the basket, but Kemp said the team is well prepared to meet the challenge.
"We told them, 'You play in an area as it is,'" he said of Harrison's new gym. "It's not as big as Macon, but we play in summer camps at a lot of big venues, so we think they are pretty prepared."
