MARIETTA -- Harrison earned the opportunity to play for the Region 3AAAAAAA championship after a three-set win over North Cobb in a semifinal matchup Wednesday at Marietta Garden.
The Lady Hoyas held on to win 27-25 and 25-23 in the first two sets, then fought off a Lady Warrior comeback to clinch the third set 25-20 and advance to a title match showdown with Walton on Thursday.
"The girls did an outstanding job," Harrison coach Kim Johnson said. "They went in there with a very aggressive mentality. They decided to put the ball down, and they did exactly what they decided to do."
Harrison and North Cobb traded the lead several times early in the first set. Trailing 10-9, the Lady Hoyas outscored the Lady Warriors 11-5 -- with Meaghan Urquhart contributing a couple of kills during the run -- to take a 20-15 lead.
North Cobb came back with an 8-2 run of its own to go in front 23-22, but Harrison had the last word as Tori Iorillo scored on a kill and a block to provide the Lady Hoyas the last two points of the set to break a 25-all tie and put them ahead 1-0.
The second set was a close-fought battle as both teams exchanged the lead several times throughout.
North Cobb did appear to be gaining the upper hand in the second set as it took an 18-14 lead -- the largest lead of the set. But Harrison went on a 6-0 run -- boosted by three kills from Urquhart -- for a 20-18 advantage, and the Lady Hoyas held on to the lead the rest of the way to go ahead 2-0 in sets.
It was all Harrison at the beginning of the third set as the Lady Hoyas jumped out to an 16-5 lead. Sandi Young had two kills and a block during the run.
North Cobb gradually began to whittle down Harrison’s advantage after that. Kayla Johnson and Christine Pratcker each chipped in a couple of kills to help the Lady Warriors eventually cut the Lady Hoya lead to 20-16.
However, that was as close as North Cobb would get as Harrison took advantage of some unforced errors by the Lady Warriors to hold on to win the set and the match.
