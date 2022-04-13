KENNESAW - Harrison had no trouble in its first-round Class AAAAAAA girls' soccer playoff game, defeating Tift County 10-0 at Cobleigh Stadium on Tuesday.
The Lady Hoyas – the second seed from Region 3AAAAAAA -- led 8-0 at halftime and scored two more goals in the second half to take the win and advance to a second-round game at Alpharetta next Monday.
The game was stopped after Harrison’s 10th goal with 17:09 left – with the second half reduced to 20 minutes instead of the usual 40 – due to the Mercy Rule.
“We’re a really quality team and a lot of times, south Georgia teams – they just don’t see the same level of play that we see week in and week out,” Harrison coach Jonathan Gross said. “That being said, we came out really sharp and played really good soccer. We created really good chances. Tomorrow, there’s 16 teams still left playing and we’re one of them.”
Erin Houston, Sarah Houston and Caroline Shaw scored two goals each, while Alana Nesbit, Dylan Daniels, Payton Ryan and Grace Hale scored one goal each for Harrison (16-3).
Tift County – the third seed from 1AAAAAAA – finished its season with a 7-9-1 record.
Harrison didn't waste any time scoring its first goal as Shaw scored 16 seconds into the game to give the Lady Hoyas a 1-0 lead.
The second goal for Harrison came five minutes later as Nesbit scored at the 34:13 mark to make it 2-0, then Erin Houston added her first score of the game to increase the Lady Hoyas advantage to 3-0 with 28:18 remaining in the first half.
Harrison got its next two goals in quick order as Sarah Houston scored her first goal with 25:08 left and Shaw got her second goal 27 seconds later at the 24:41 mark to make it 5-0.
Erin Houston got her second goal with 20:16 to go in the first half and Ryan followed with a score of her own with 14:40 left to boost Harrison’s lead even more to 7-0.
After several shots on goal that fell just short, Harrison got one final score in the first half when Hale booted the ball into the goal with 7:58 remaining to give the Lady Hoyas an 8-0 advantage that they would hold at halftime.
Harrison ended the game with a couple of goals within the first three minutes of the second half as Sarah Houston scored her second goal with 17:20 left and Daniels got the Lady Hoyas’ 10th score with 17:09 to go.
Now, Harrison will face either Alpharetta, the 5AAAAAAA champions, or Archer, the fourth seed from 7AAAAAAA. The Lady Hoyas will play at home against Alpharetta and on the road if Archer is their opponent.
“They both come from tough regions,” Gross said. “We’ve played teams from both of those regions and it’s going to be a quality opponent. Especially in AAAAAAA from here on out, if you don’t bring your best, then you’re going to go home.”
