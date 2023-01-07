DALLAS – Harrison and Hillgrove earned spots in next week’s state wrestling sectionals with second and third place finishes respectively at the Region 3AAAAAAA duals at North Paulding on Saturday.
Host North Paulding won its third consecutive region duals championship, clinching the title with a 40-21 victory over the Hoyas.
Also earning a berth in the sectionals is Marietta, which finished fourth -- clinching the final sectional berth with a 54-16 win over McEachern.
The winners of the eight sectionals next Saturday qualify for the Class AAAAAAA state tournament at Buford on Jan. 21.
The Hoyas bounced back from that loss with a 28-25 win over Hillgrove to claim second place.
Harrison also defeated Marietta 38-33 to advance to the championship match against North Paulding.
“Obviously, we have room to grow,” Harrison coach Jeff Crocker said. “The guys are really wrestling well. We had a couple of kids banged up. In the last match against Hillgrove, we had to take one of our starters out and had to bump a couple of guys up (in weight class), but we’ve been doing that all year. The guys have done a really great job stepping up. Against Marietta, our younger, lighter weights, they really stepped up. Obviously, we wanted North Paulding to go differently. It was a tough match and they’re a tough team. We’re looking forward to seeing how they compete and hopefully we can make it (to the state tournament) next week (at the sectionals). It was a great day of wrestling and I’m proud of them.”
Hillgrove lost to North Paulding in the semifinals, then came back to beat Marietta 49-15 before losing to Harrison.
“(Our wrestlers) wrestled as hard as they could,” Hillgrove coach Shawn Slenczka said. “We knew the North Paulding match would be tough, because we wrestled them early in the season and they beat us by 20. But against Marietta, we wrestled the best we have all season and Harrison, we knew it would be a battle. We just came up short and they wrestled tough. At the end of the day, we’ll see what the draw is in the bracket (for the sectionals). We’re a young team and we’re growing, so we’re happy with our performance, though we wish we could have gotten second place.”
It looked like Hillgrove would get second place as it held a 25-17 lead after 11 of the 14 weight class matches were completed. However, Harrison rallied back with wins by David Rudd at 157 pounds, Spencer Amaral at 165 and Henslee Lockridge at 175 to claim the come-from-behind win and clinch the runner-up position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.