ACWORTH – Harrison continued its dominance of boys’ region cross country, while Marietta was the top team among the girls at the Region 3AAAAAAA cross country championship on Saturday at Allatoona Creek Park.
Marietta’s James May won the boys’ individual title, while Harrison’s Samantha McGarity claimed the girls’ individual crown
The top four teams and top six individual finishers qualified for the state championships in Carrollton Nov. 5 and 6.
With 32 points, Harrison finished ahead of runner-up Marietta (37) to repeat as region champions and win its fifth consecutive boys region title overall.
“These boys have been working really hard,” Harrison co-coach Kent Simmons said. “They knew they could do it, but it was matter of them having a great day and they had a great day. The kids ran really well.”
Third-place Walton (70) and fourth-place Hillgrove (82) also earned trips to the state meet in Class AAAAAAA. North Paulding (138) and North Cobb (184) finished fifth and sixth among the boys respectively.
The battle for the girls’ team title was a close one, with Marietta (41) edging out defending champion Hillgrove (42) to claim the crown.
“They really stepped up in the moment,” Marietta coach Jack Coleman said. “I felt the girls knew the challenge, with Harrison and Hillgrove being so good. In prepping for state, which will be in two weeks, these will be the three teams that will be battling it out for the state championship. This round goes to us, we’ll see what happens in two weeks.”
Joining Marietta and Hillgrove in the girls Class AAAAAAA competition in Carrollton will be third-place Harrison (50) and fourth-place Walton (90). North Paulding (154) placed fifth, while North Cobb (165) was sixth.
May repeated his county championship on the same course in September as he began to pull away from a large lead group a mile into the race and went on to cross the finish line with a time of 15 minutes, 48.78 seconds, finishing 5 seconds ahead of Marietta teammate and runner-up Jared Fortenberry (15:53.24).
“After the first mile, we started to separate and I started to push a little harder,” May said.
Team champion Harrison took five of the top 10 individual finishes, with Andrew Cole (15:58.58) finishing third, Mark Ravenscraft (16:16.24) fifth, Kaden McVey (16:18.14) sixth, Bryce Brownlee (16:22.87) eighth and Sterling Sellier (16:30.49) 10th.
Runner-up Marietta had placed four in the top boys individual results. In addition to champion May and runner-up Fortenberry, the Blue Devils also had Cade Mayfield (16:19.42) in seventh and Jack Baltz (16:30.32) in ninth.
Walton’s Justin Minecci (16:12.17) placed fourth.
The girls race belonged to McGarity from start to finish as she maintained a sizeable lead the whole way and finished with a time of 18:21.26.
“I wanted to get out fast the first mile and hopefully have a pretty decent lead and keep on going,” McGarity said.
Marietta’s Kristal McQueen finished 20 seconds behind McGarity at 18:41.94 to finish runner-up, while Harrison’s Ellary Hackworth (18:54.20) was third.
Rounding out the girls’ individual top 10 were Marietta’s Maddie Jones (19:00.48), Hillgrove runners Ava Brooks (19:16.54), Gabriela Osornio (19:24.75) and Reese Terza (19:31.78), Marietta’s Nora Hart (19:33.78), Hillgrove’s Meghan Flanagan (19:35.12) and Walton’s Daniela Delgado (19:37.86).
