KENNESAW -- Harrison secured the No. 3 seed in next week’s Region 3AAAAAAA boys basketball tournament with a 60-51 overtime victory over Marietta in the regular-season finale on Friday.
Both teams were tied for third going into the game, but with the win, Harrison (10-15, 5-5) earned the third spot and will play sixth-seeded North Paulding in a first-round game at Hillgrove on Tuesday.
Marietta (7-18, 4-6) will now be the No. 4 seed in the region tournament and will take on fifth-seeded North Cobb.
The Blue Devils erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it into overtime. However, the Hoyas pulled away in the extra period as they outscored Marietta 12-3.
The victory continues the momentum for a Harrison team that has finished the regular season with three consecutive wins.
“It’s cliché, but you do want to be playing your best basketball this time of year,” Harrison coach David Brock said. “That’s three region wins in a row for us to get us to 5-5 in the region. So I like where we’re at. The thing about basketball is that it’s a tournament sport, so all of that good stuff – we’ve got to figure out how to translate over to this one game on Tuesday against North Paulding, because they’re thinking that they’ve got to win one game just like us to get to the state tournament, regardless of the regular-season stuff. So, we’re going to enjoy this one right now and then wake up tomorrow and focus on region tournament stuff.”
Avery Marshall scored 14 points and Ryan Bellomy added 10 to lead Harrison.
Izaiyah Nelson led Marietta with 16 points, while Jaiden Mann chipped in 10 for the Blue Devils.
It appeared Harrison was poised to win in regulation up 10 with 4:19 remaining in the game, but Marietta managed to cut its deficit to 45-38, then Myless Malloy stole the ball and scored on a layup to make it 45-40.
Charles Gauthier drove in for a layup and then made another off of a steal by Todd Lecadre to bring the Blue Devils within one – 45-44 with 1:48 to go.
A 3-pointer by Marshall boosted Harrison’s lead to 48-44, but after Nelson made 1 of 2 free throws to cut it to 48-45, Malloy hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to tie the game and send it into overtime.
Momentum shifted back in Harrison’s favor in the extra period. Marshall scored the first points of overtime on a goaltend, and after Jack Bourgeois made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 50-49, the Hoyas proceeded to go on a 10-0 run over the last 1:34 – taking advantage of three Marietta turnovers along the way – to put the game out of reach.
“We had a lot of momentum those last four minutes of regulation,” Brock said. “They turned us over, which got them back into the game. So we kind of flipped the script in overtime to capitalize on some of their mistakes and got some easy buckets. But we locked them defensively in overtime. They turned it over, but a lot of those were forced turnovers by us. We’re flying around, getting a hand on it, which is huge. For us, that’s 4-0 in overtime games this year. So, we’re starting to have a little bit of belief when you get to that point that you know you’re going to win that game.”
