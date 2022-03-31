KENNESAW – Harrison was in control from start in its game against Hillgrove on Thursday and has moved into first place in Area 3 6A/7A with a 16-6 victory over the Hawks at Bruce Cobleigh Stadium.
With both teams undefeated in area competition going into the game, Harrison (9-3, 4-0) owned the first quarter against its west Cobb rival and went into the second with a seven-goal lead.
“We've gone through some tough times in recent weeks,” Harrison assistant coach Tony Legge said. “Coming out in the first quarter and doing what we've done earlier in the season to win a region championship says it all about the work ethic of these guys.”
Brothers Trent and Weston Jesionowski scored three goals each for Harrison and combined for three assists. T.J. Fritz also scored three goals with Brett Maguire and Gavin Gurick scoring two apiece. Maguire also had two assists.
The Hoyas yielded only four possessions to Hillgrove (9-4, 4-1) in the opening frame. They also took eight shots with seven finding the net while holding the Hawks to two.
Three of Harrison's first quarter goals came in the first 3 minutes with Eli Marshall, Maguire and Fritts converting. Trent Jesionowski scored Harrison's fourth with an assist from Weston Jesionowski.
Harrison continued adding to its lead when Andrew Macri scored on a Fritz pass to make it 5-0. Trent Jesionowski followed with his second goal and Chase Henderson finished a shot with 2:12 remaining.
“We came into this game healthy, which always helps,” Legge said. “These guys were ultra-focused, more focused than in recent weeks, and that goes to show that these guys were ready to go.”
Midway through the second quarter, Hillgrove worked itself back into the game. Caden Baxter scored two quick goals, his second coming with 4:51 left in the half.
But Harrison seemed unfazed by the change of momentum.
A Weston Jasionowski goal extended its lead to 9-2, and Gurick finished a Weston Jesionowski assist to put the Hoyas ahead 10-2 at the half.
Hillgrove continued fighting early in the second half and managed goals from David Morris and Rory Cavanaugh to cut the Harrison lead to 11-4.
Its deficit was too much to overcome.
Harrison responded with three unanswered late in the third quarter to go ahead 14-4 and force a running clock. Gurick scored the first with a Weston Jesionowski assist and Fritz finished the next two.
Connor Fritz provided two fourth-quarter goals for Hillgrove.
“One game doesn't determine your season,” Hillgrove coach Tarve Riggins said. “We knew (Harrison) was going to be good on offense and they would score some points. WE were hoping we could get some saves and some clears and we didn't, and they rolled with it.”
