Sisters Jasmine Hampton, left, and Jordyn Hampton found success at the AAU National Junior Olympics. Jasmine, a senior at Allatoona. finished second, while Jordyn, a third-grader at Lewis Elementary, won her age group.
Sisters Jordyn and Jasmine Hampton recently placed first and second, respectively, in the javelin throw during the AAU National Junior Olympics.
Jordyn, a third-grader at Lewis Elementary, had a throw of 78 feet, 4 inches to win her age group. It outdistanced her closest opponent by 16 feet, and it set a new national record for her age group. It was her first national championship.
Jasmine, a senior at Allatoona High School, finished second in her competition with a throw of 148-11. The outcome broke a string of four straight national championships for her. Her personal best throw is 156-5.
The sisters' track and field club, Throw 2 Win, is based in Acworth and coached by their father, Cornell Hampton, who has been a track and field coach for 10 years.
Cornell Hampton said Jasmine is on the radar of the Kennesaw State, Youngstown State and Virginia track teams.
The sisters were introduced to the javelin at a young age, with Jordyn having been introduced at 7 years old and Jasmine starting at 5.
“The club is a family and we work hard, but we also have fun,” Cornell Hampton said.
The Throw 2 Win club is heading into a short offseason and expects to return in October to prepare for the upcoming season. It has roughly 15 meets a season, wrapping up with the annual AAU Junior Olympics the final week of July and first week of August.
“The goal is for both of them to take the podium again this upcoming year at the AAU Junior Olympics again,” Cornell Hampton said.
