Griffin's Game, the Kennesaw State volleyball team’s annual fundraiser and an event held to raise funds for a local family dealing with childhood cancer, was a success once again as more than $9,000 was raised.
That marked a new record for the fundraiser, which was held during the Owls’ home match against Clemson on Sept. 10.
This year’s match was held in honor of 14-year-old Elijah Ramirez of Marietta, who is recovering from T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The funds raised from the game will go to support the Ramirez family in their expenses to fight Elijah’s cancer.
“Thanks to everyone that showed up and supported Elijah and his family, and for all the people also that donated online,” Kennesaw State coach Keith Schunzel said in a release. “To raise this much will definitely provide a big help for them during this difficult time, and we’re very happy that we were able to help them out with this.”
Fans and supporters still have an opportunity to support for the cause, as the donations links will still be active through Friday night at KSUOwls.com.
