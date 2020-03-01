BUFORD -- The first half between McEachern and Grayson could not be more evenly matched, but in the third quarter, Grayson showed why it is the No. 4 team in the country.
The game became one-sided once the Rams strung together 10 unanswered point, and they stayed in the driver’s seat for the duration of the game, before winning 82-76 Saturday in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals at Buford City Arena.
Grayson (30-1) will play Wheeler for the state title Saturday at the Macon Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Despite graduating four of five starters -- including current Auburn phenom Isaac Okoro, from last year’s 32-0 state championship team, McEachern (22-6) still found its way back to the final four.
Auburn-bound senior Sharife Cooper, the 2018-19 USA Today Boys Player of the Year was the lone returning starter. He finished his final game in a McEachern uniform with 21 points.
“I’m proud of what we did this season,” McEachern coach Mike Thompson said. “I think any time you lose four starters and have one coming back, get some new guys in and muster up a run to the final four, I think that’s a good year. There were some other teams that would have liked to have been in our spot.”
Israel Palmer led McEachern with 22 points. Cameron McDowell added 17 and Randy Brady finished with 12. While Palmer will be graduating with Cooper, McDowell and Brady are expected to return.
After a first half full of ties and lead changes had the Indians with a 29-27 lead at the break, McEachern enjoyed its last lead of the game when Bobby Moore hit a pair of free throws for a 35-34 lead.
It was all Grayson after that.
Caleb Murphy scored eight of Grayson’s 10 straight points that gave it a comfortable advantage.
It started with a layup before sinking a 3-pointer from the left corner. He then added a jump shot and a free throw before a pair of foul shots by Toneari Lane put the Rams ahead 44-35 before McEachern called time with 4:08 left.
While Grayson was scoring points, McEachern struggled on the free throw line, making just three of seven attempts in the third quarter and Cooper was held to just one free throw.
A Smith dunk stretched Grayson’s lead to 50-39 late in the third quarter, and the lead continued to balloon until the quarter ended with the Rams up 59-42. Grayson scored 30 points in the period and outscored the Indians by 19. The Rams threatened to completely break the game open like it did earlier in the season during a 83-57 loss in December, but the Indians refused to let that happen.
“Any time (Grayson) gets a rebound or a turnover, they’re going to go downhill on you,” Thompson said. “That’s when you get in trouble. Early on, offensively and defensively, we played well, I just don’t feel we did a very good job on offense in the third quarter. We were impatient in getting a good shot and that led to some run outs by them.”
Although Cooper found his shooting touch in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to bring McEachern all the way back.
Smith led Grayson with 22 points. Murphy finished with 18. Lane ended up with 16, and Josh Smith and Ian Schieffelin both scored 11 each.
