LAWRENCEVILLE — An errant kick in a physical education class made the Grayson boys basketball’s postseason road more interesting.
The Rams’ home court flooded earlier this month when a sprinkler, hit by a soccer ball during PE, poured water on the boards and rendered the surface unplayable until it is replaced. Because of the damage, Grayson entered the state playoffs unable to host despite being a No. 1 seed.
Archer is now the Rams’ home site for the opening rounds of the playoffs.
“One of the things we preach to them, just in life in general, is how you adjust and handle adversity,” Grayson coach Geoffrey Pierce said. “It’s kind of an adverse situation, but at the same time there are 32 other teams in the state that would love to switch positions with us. You just make the most of it and we’re thankful Archer was nice enough to let us use their gym for the state tournament.”
Grayson looked plenty comfortable in its new setting Wednesday night, riding an efficient offense to a 99-56 rout of Marietta in the Class AAAAAAA first round. It advances to host another game at Archer on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Valdosta.
The Rams (22-5) put up a season high in points, had 58 points at halftime and 83 through three quarters. A total of 13 players scored in the win.
“I feel like we played good,” said Grayson guard Gicarri Harris, who had 18 points, six assists and three steals. “We were trying to push the ball, be aggressive, attack and find whoever’s open. … I think that was our best half scoring-wise in the first half. It felt like it, just scoring relentlessly.”
By halftime, Grayson had 25 field goals on 25 assists. When the starters exited at the midway point of the third quarter, it had 77 points and 33 field goals on 27 assists. The reserves nearly reached the 100-point mark, but they held the ball and let the closing seconds expire, disappointing the home crowd yelling for 100 points.
“I thought we did a good job moving the ball offensively, I think we finished with 34 assists,” Pierce said. “We’ve been trying to play inside-out and move the ball. We got better defensively as the game went on. But we’re pleased with how we played offensively.”
Chad Moodie had 10 points in a 30-point first quarter for the Rams, who led 30-17 after a quarter and 58-28 at halftime. Moodie had a game-high 19 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three assists.
Amir Taylor took over in the second quarter with 13 of his 17 points, and he finished with six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Anthony Alston (eight points, five assists) and C.J. Hyland (four points, nine assists, five rebounds) also stood out for the Rams.
“I thought our effort was good,” Pierce said. “At this point it’s about going 1-0 five times. We’re just trying to get ready for the next game and trying to get better.”
Jaiden Mann and Jack Bourgeois scored 15 points each to lead Marietta (5-25). Todd LeCadre added 10 points.
