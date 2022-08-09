The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will come to Truist Park in November.
The four-day schedule, which will run from Nov. 17-20, will provide the opportunity to take part in Topgolf’s signature experience with Truist Park serving as the backdrop.
Players will have the opportunity to hit golf balls at on-field targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box, with each shot traced and scored. Players will tee off from hitting bays along the first-base line and take aim at targets staged throughout the field.
The in-stadium game is family-friendly and designed to be enjoyed by all skill levels.
Tickets will go on sale Monday at www.braves.com/golf, with A-List Members given access to a presale beginning Thursday, and Braves Insider email subscribers having access to a presale Friday. Fans can sign up for the free newsletter at braves.com/newsletter.
Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $70 per person for a bay of six people.
Experiential tickets are available for $195 and include a dedicated entrance, Truist Park clubhouse and dugout tour, a photo on the field, two drink tickets, one Topgolf lifetime membership, one Topgolf hat and a $10-off Topgolf gameplay card.
Safety protocols will be implemented throughout the venue, including disinfecting golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between tee times, washing golf balls after play and before reuse, and placing hand sanitizers throughout the venue.
