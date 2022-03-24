The Walton girls track and field team is focused on one goal -- bringing home another state championship.
Last season, the Lady Raiders ended a 10-year title drought by capturing the Class AAAAAAA state title with a four-point win over Peachtree Ridge.
“The nice thing about winning a state title is we got all these girls that are contributing in multiple ways,” Walton coach Patrick Kay said. “It’s not one girl doing all five events. It's a handful of girls who are doing one or two things here and spreading the work amongst the team. We graduated a lot of the girls from that title run, so it is hard to fill that leadership role. We are starting to see some of these athletes step up and take on those responsibilities.”
Kay said it will be a different shift for Walton in terms of experience and leadership, as he looks for juniors and sophomores to take on the challenge. The Lady Raiders will get one of their first big tests this weekend with the Cobb County championships at Marietta.
“We have a junior, Ella Bailey, and sophomore, Daniela Delgado, who show they want to lead this team,” Kay said. “When they are at the right place at the right time, everything shines. With their work habits in practice, you would think they are seniors because of how they carry themselves, how they respond to coaches and how they react to the negatives.
"Being a younger team, we are not always winning and we are not always successful at moments we thought we were going to be. How (Bailey and Delgado) handle stepping on the track and not always getting first or on the podium is good for us as a young group to see.”
This season, Walton's primary strategy is challenging itself and establishing a group that is willing to put in the work on and off the track.
“This program is built on great distance runners,” Kay said. “For us to be able to defend a title, we are going to need everyone willing to train on days you are tired and willing to put in that effort. We are going to look to runners like Ella and Daniela to do their job, but have those expectations that middle distance, sprints or short-distance are going to be able to execute.”
Marietta graduated a solid senior class that contributed to a state title in 2018 and runner-up finish in 2019. With big shoes to fill, coach Nick Houstoulakis is looking to a young roster to embrace their new roles.
“Last year, we had a slow start coming off the COVID year (in 2020),” Houstoulakis said. “We finished in sixth place at the state meet, so we have a lot of improving to do over the season. Our seniors from last season are now in college, so that was a lot of leadership and experience that has left. There is not a lot of varsity experience to pull from, which will bring some growing pains this year. Luckily, what we are bringing in this season is a talented group made of freshmen, sophomores and juniors who are dedicated and ready to put the work in.”
Marietta has shown progress in the distance events as it set a team record in the 4x800-meter relay, with Akhaila Makenna, K’dyn Shepherd, Aniyah Byrd and Danielle Isom recording a time of 1 minute, 45.23 seconds.
Houstoulakis said although the team may have faced adversity early in the season, he is confident that the Lady Blue Devils will have an established group as the state meet approaches.
McEachern has two experienced sprinters in Brielle Thompson and McKenna Boykin who will be graduating this year, so for coach Philip Hoskins, it is about which of his young underclassmen is going to transition into that leadership role.
“We know that group doesn’t have a lot of experience, but it's all about seeing who is going to step into that leadership role,” Hoskins said. “One of the ways we have been doing that is setting personal goals. That way, the girls can build confidence.”
The Lady Indians have a promising runner in sophomore Yasmine Williams, who recently captured first place in the 400 at the Chapel Hill All-Comers Invite (56.87) and was second in the 200 at the Marietta 5-Way Meet (25.23).
In Region 6AAAAAA, Pope has built a well-rounded that has shown versatility and the ability to adapt in tough situations. The Lady Greyhounds' strength lies in distance running, with Lorel Golden, Charlotte Dunn, Krista McNeil, Gabby Key and Megan Hubbard leading the way.
The Woodstock Wolverine Invitational earlier in March was a strong meet for Pope as Dunn won the 800 (2:25.10) and Golden the 3,200 (11:48.09).
Kell has done a lot of rebuilding over the offseason, starting with new coach Kevin Cobb. The Lady Longhorns will showcase some new faces, but they still have a veteran presence with Morris Dopson and Claire Lanaghan.
