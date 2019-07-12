Track and field was not the first choice for Synclair Savage.
She once dreamed about being a soccer star.
There was one small issue that she said only her mother noticed. Savage was too fast for the sport, often over-running the ball as she attempted to steal it.
When Savage's mother suggested that she run track instead, it did not take much persuasion. She admitted that she liked running and racing people during her free time.
After a couple of practices, Savage knew the track was where she belonged. She also liked the team environment, where both coaches and teammates were always encouraging.
Savage kept getting faster and stronger, leading to an award-laden junior season at North Cob Christian. She won individual state championships in the Class A private-school meet at Berry College in May.
After winning the 100-meter dash, 200 dash and long jump, Savage is the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
“She has goals, and she’s worked hard to see them come through,” North Cobb Christian coach Kristy Sanders said of Savage. “She trains like a Division I athlete. She’s a one-track mind, and she does what it takes.”
While Savage made the podium at the state meet as a sophomore in each of three same events, she failed to come up with a title, so she needed to change her mindset.
Following an offseason of improving her mentality, Savage's dreams came true.
“I was definitely super happy,” Savage said, “but I know it was the training the whole year that led me there. All the hot summer practices and all the cold practices led me there.”
In preparing mentally, Savage had to get rid of the negative thoughts.
In past meets, there would be days when she said her legs felt too tired to run, or too weak for her to jump. And during a race, she sometimes struggled to “push through” in the end.
If Savage did have a lackluster performance, she learned to remind herself to “trust the process.”
“Even though there are downs, there are going to be ups later,” Savage said. “There have been races where I haven’t hit the times I wanted, but this is one step toward a bigger map.”
Once the state meet drew closer, Savage knew that winning came down to finishing strong and being the best athlete she could be. She reminded herself to leave all the negative thoughts out of her head and just be ready to perform.
At state, Savage won the 100 dash in 12.11 seconds, the 200 in 24.97 and set a Class A private-school record in winning the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 1½ inches.
“My junior season has been the best of my high school career,” Savage said. “I’ve grown more physically and mentally and am now getting in the mindset for both races and practices.”
Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County All-County Girls Track and Field Team
First Team
100 meters: Synclair Savage, NCCS
200 meters: Mekenze Kelley, Campbell
400 meters: Mekenze Kelley, Campbell
800 meters: Riley Perlakowski, Harrison
1,600 meters: Ellie Hall, Marietta
3,200 meters: Ellie Hall, Marietta
100 meter hurdles: Elaisia Campbell, Walton
300 meter hurdles: Ashton Lindley, Campbell
400 meter relay: Mount Paran Christian (Angel Ferary, Bella Ferary, Renee Dockins, Lia Sanchez, Katelyn Dunning, Ashley Johnson)
1,600 meter relay: Campbell (Jaleah Alston, Makylah Jones, Kelley, Lindley, Akilah Parish)
High Jump: Elaisia Campbell, Walton
Pole Vault: MacKenzie Gignilliat, Walker
Long Jump: Synclair Savage, NCCS
Triple Jump: Jayla Brown, McEachern
Shot Put: Hannah Jackson, Kell
Discus: Jamila Otieno, Wheeler
Girls Honorable Mention:
Allatoona: Riley Mervin, Amelia Pass, Campbell: Jada Alston, Raina Perry, Zionn Rice, Camille Trotman; Harrison: Lydia Troupe; Hillgrove: Aneeya Taylor; Kennesaw Mountain: Rachel Gould, Kyndall Hudson; Marietta: Zoe Adams, Karena Grigenas, Ani Henderson, Kristina Sims, McKenzie Walker; McEachern: Jayda Parson, Chakiya Plummer; Mount Paran Christian: Savannah Casey, Anna Katherine Hambrick, Riley Overton; North Cobb: Taylor Roache; North Cobb Christian: Madeline Butler, Kennedy Oglesby; Pope: Lorel Golden, Skyler Hess, Hope Thornton; South Cobb: Cyan Green; Sprayberry: Dakota Walker; Walker: Maggie Dicks, Jasmine Hamiel; Walton: Sarah Burwell, Amara Onyeukwu, Abigail Robertson, Rachel Valentine; Wheeler: Allyria McBride, Damilola Shodeinde; Whitefield Academy: Sky Johnson, Mi Mi Little, Shelby Wingate.
