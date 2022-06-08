In two seasons, Walton sophomore Hayden Mulberry has never lost a match.
Serving as the No. 1 for the Lady Raiders, Mulberry finished the 2022 season 15-0, helping lead Walton to its second straight Class AAAAAAA state title.
For her efforts, Mulberry was named the Cobb County Girls Tennis Player of the Year by a vote of coaches from around the county.
“It’s definitely a big accomplishment that I’m really proud of,” Mulberry said. “I didn’t think I was going to get it two times in a row, so I was glad when I got it.”
Mulberry, who also earned Player of the Year honors for her freshman season, said her presence with the team has changed significantly over the last year.
“I was definitely more comfortable and loud this year,” Mulberry said. “I was more used to it, and I was definitely more of a leader on the team.”
Walton coach Anthony Foti was effusive in his praise for Mulberry.
“To put it bluntly, Hayden’s the best player I’ve ever coached,” Foti said. “Talent-wise, she’s unbelievable. Her game is complete. She’s even-keeled. She’s not a kid who gets super emotional. Whether she’s winning or struggling, you couldn’t tell from watching her, and she puts everything together in amazing fashion.”
Foti says beyond Mulberry's abilities on the court, her personality also makes her special, with her kindness being somewhat unique for a player with her skill level.
“Apart from her talent, she’s just the nicest kid,” Foti said. “Somebody with her talent, it wouldn’t shock you if they were maybe a little arrogant or thought themselves better than some of the other players. She’s always focused on who she’s playing. She respects her opponents, never takes them for granted, and she’s an impressive teammate. She’s a kid who leads by example, and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”
Next season, Hayden’s younger sister, Reagan, will be a freshman with the Walton tennis team. Hayden Mulberry said she is looking forward to being teammates with her sister.
“It’s going to be really fun with her on the team, too,” Hayden Mulberry said. “It’s just going to make our team even better.”
As for next season, Mulberry’s goals are fairly simple.
“We’re obviously trying to win state again and go undefeated -- win every match throughout the year,” Mulberry said. “Then, personally, I’m also trying to go undefeated.”
