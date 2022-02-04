The Walton girls tennis team is entering the 2022 season with a target on its back.
Last season, the Lady Raiders won the Class AAAAAAA state title to record the 21st state championship in program history, including their 17th in 21 years, along with their 10th consecutive region title.
This season, Walton is looking to do the same, but coach Anthony Foti said it will not come easy.
“You know you are going to get everybody else’s best shot,” Foti said. “They are going to play up and they are going to play as best as they can when they play you. That is kind of what we have come to expect, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Returning 13 of his 14 players from 2021, Foti feels Walton will have a good chance of creating a new state championship streak.
“I was telling the girls the other day, 'Everybody's going to be gunning for you this year, so you've got to make sure you play your absolute best,'” Foti said. “But yes, we are hoping to continue to keep that to keep it going for a while.
“This particular group of kids don’t seem to be a group to let complacency set in. They are geared up and ready to go.”
Among the 13 returning players are sophomore Hayden Mulberry -- the 2021 state player of the year -- and juniors Grace Keller and Amala Arun -- all of whom Foti plans to lead the team this season.
“They are my three I am going to count on to be the examples,” Foti said. “Almost everyone has a year of varsity experience, so they know what’s expected of them and they will get after it.”
Also from Region 3AAAAAAA, North Cobb, Marietta and Hillgrove all found success in the state playoffs, with all three teams making it to the quarterfinals.
This year, under first-year coach Sara Worley, Marietta has a young team, but the Lady Blue Devils have a goal to make it back to the quarterfinals of the state tournament and go even further this year.
“We are a really new team, so we are just really figuring out what it’s going to look like,” Worley said. “We have very few upperclassmen, so a lot of our girls are just figuring out.”
Worley said she is expecting seniors Isabel Linares and Emily Owen to lead the team.
It was a rough season for Cobb County's Class AAAAAA programs.
In 2019, Kell finished as the state runner-up, but it failed to make playoffs last year. Lassiter won Region 6AAAAAA, ahead of fellow playoff qualifiers Kennesaw Mountain, Pope and Allatoona, but no team was unable to make it past the first round.
In Class A Private, Mount Paran Christian finished as the state runner-up, losing 3-2 to First Presbyterian in the state championship match.
This year, the Lady Eagles are excited to have another chance to make a run for the state title, but they are are making sure to stay focused and make it back to the state finals.
“That is the ultimate goal,” coach Caroline Bradford said, “but we want to make sure we take care of business along the road. We definitely have the goal that we are going to make it back to the final, but you can’t make it there unless you start winning the first matches of the season.”
Mount Paran brings back five returners, including seniors Abbie Lee and Miller Slone, along with junior Emma Bethel.
“(Emma) was our Line 2 singles last year as a sophomore, so she is a junior this year, but the fact that she is an upperclassman and has already played on such a big stage is key,” Bradford said. “We feel like she is going to be playing Line 1 for us this year, so she’s going to be a big impact player for us.
“Abbie Lee and Miller Slone have been in the program all four years. They are the two seniors, and they have really been some of our anchors as far as our double lines go.”
Walker, the Region 7A Private champion, lost in the state quarterfinals. With Grace Harwell, Anjali Kanuru and Maddy Atwill returning, the Lady Wolverines will try to build off their success from last year.
Whitefield Academy made it to the second round of playoffs, and under first-year coach Colin Sylvester and experience returning with Isabel Comstock, Peyton Holsinger, Addie Ellis, Caroline Schmitt and Gracen Chally, the Lady Wolfpack will attempt to have another successful season.
