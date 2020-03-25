Entering the 2019-20 season, Lassiter girls swimming and diving coach Brittany Hughes knew she had a young squad.
It was a roster mainly made up of freshmen and sophomores, but it was made up of quality swimmers from top to bottom, giving the team a lot of depth.
Hughes and her team set the goal of returning to being one of the top three teams in the state, but around the time of the Cobb County meet, those goals changed. The Lady Trojans finished second in the meet, but Hughes could see the pieces falling into place.
"We had everyone there, and everyone was fast," she said. "We knew we could complete against top-tier talent."
The squad that Lassiter sent to the state meet was not a large number of swimmers and divers, but the talent was more than enough as the Lady Trojans won their first state championship in nine years, and the first since the program won four in a row from 2008-11.
For her efforts, Hughes is the 2019-20 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Girls Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year.
Hughes said this year's squad was led by the relay teams -- the 200-yard medley relay of Elizabeth Blanco, Elizabeth Tilt, Kennadi King and Lindsey Johnson, and the 200 freestyle of Blanco, Allison Brown, Frances Carson and Lindsey Johnson. Both teams won state titles, while the 400 freestyle relay of Carson, King, Brown and Tilt finished third.
"We had 13 girls on our state team," Hughes said. "Eight of them scored points in the finals."
That included Tilt winning the 100 butterfly and finishing second in the 200 individual medley, Blanco winning the 100 backstroke and Carson finishing third in the 200 freestyle.
Hughes also said Lassiter got a boost from its divers -- something that was lacking in the past.
"Kayleigh Clark (who finished fourth) really helped get us kick-started," Hughes said.
Heading into 2020-21, Lassiter will lose only three seniors to graduation, which means the core of this season's squad will remain intact, only to get a different challenge.
Gone will the be state rivalry with Walton and Brookwood in Class AAAAAAA, as the Lady Trojans drop to Class AAAAAA, which means they will now tangle with defending state champion Cambridge, along with Cobb County rivals Pope and Harrison.
"We swim with them throughout the season," Hughes said of her team's county rivals. "The kids know each other, and it makes them better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.