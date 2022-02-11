Half of Cobb County’s Class AAAAAAA girls soccer teams are entering this season with playoff experience.
Walton finished second in Region 3AAAAAAA, but it made it to the final four of the state playoffs before losing 1-0 to eventual state runner-up Lambert.
The Lady Raiders are starting this year with new coach Jason Page, who spent the previous three years at Sprayberry.
“We have the mentality that every game we play will be our toughest game,” Page said “We believe that we have respect for every opponent we have. That determines our level of preparation.”
Harrison, last year’s region champion and a state quarterfinalist, has 18 returning players and finished last season 9-1 in region. It lost nine seniors, four of whom were captains.
Hillgrove was knocked out in the second round of the state tournament, and second-year coach Tyler Buttram is looking forward to this year’s challenge.
“I would say that we have the second hardest region in AAAAAAA, right behind the region with Lambert and West Forsyth.” Buttram said, “They made the finals last year and they’re in the same region.”
Hillgrove does have an influx of freshman talent who will try to replace some of the experience the team lost on the defensive side of the ball.
“It’s really how quickly they can adjust to the playing speed, the style of play and the physicality.” Buttram said. “In high school, you’re not only playing against players that are the same age as you, but ones that are three, four years older than you.”
Traditional playoff powers Pope, Lassiter and Allatoona will try to rebound from an off season after none made it out of the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs. In 2019, both Pope and Lassiter advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Whitefield Academy is coming off a Class A Private state quarterfinal appearance, while Mount Paran Christian, Walker and North Cobb Christian also made the playoffs a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.