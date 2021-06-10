Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.