In his 12th year as the coach of Lassiter's girls soccer team, Robbie Galvin led the Lady Trojans to their first undefeated season and their second state championship in eight seasons.
For his efforts, Galvin was named the 2022 Cobb County Girls Soccer Coach of the Year, as chosen by his peers.
Lassiter finished 16-0-4, defeating Lanier, Lakeside-DeKalb, Johns Creek, Chattahoochee and Cambridge to secure the title, allowing only two goals in the postseason.
Notably, Lassiter’s championship came only months removed from tragedy.
Last summer, Libby Rountree, who would have been a senior this spring, was killed in a car accident. Galvin said he made it his mission to unify his team behind the Rountree's memory.
“That's something that you hope you never have to go through, and we got through it together as a team as a group," Galvin said. "We knew that we wanted to honor Libby throughout the year. I felt like we were defending with an extra player in the state championship game. I felt like Libby was there with us.”
As such, no player wore Rountree’s No. 19 jersey this season, while each player wore practice jerseys adorned with her number.
Amid a heightened sense of unity, Galvin said he noticed a tangible difference in this year’s squad within the first few games, when compared to previous seasons.
“It wasn't just the starters and the best players. Everybody got along and cheered for each other,” Galvin said. You know, even when we made some subs, they elevated the play, and the starters were cheering for the subs throughout the game.”
Galvin said his team prided itself on a standout defensive record. In 20 games, the Lady Trojans allowed only nine goals -- a mark which prompted the coach to label his side one of the best defensive teams in the state.
With such defensive organization, Galvin said regular-season games allowed him to establish additional ways to secure goals. With such a diversified scoring strategy, he said the playoffs were a culmination of lock-down defense and an opportune offense.
“You don't just have to be one-dimensional,” Galvin said. “You then just let them be fluid and be dynamic going forward. We were very defensive, but obviously, you have to score goals to win some games, and we were able to find goals from many different players throughout the year.”
Galvin’s multi-pronged attack is derived from a playing and coaching career he said has provided some of his favorite moments in the sport.
As an attacking midfielder at Oconee County High School, Galvin said he developed a strong proficiency in offensive zone and ball distribution -- something he prides his current team in doing.
Following a move to Presbyterian College, where he transitioned to become a target forward, Galvin acquired additional skills in attacking defenses.
With a combined background in offensive facilitation, he said he was able to easily transfer several strategies to his title-winning team.
“Because I played at a high level, it’s just understanding the player,” Galvin said. “You know their confidence level and understand what they need in certain moments. You know whether they need to be pressed more, or whether they need to be encouraged a little bit.”
That mindset took root in many of Lassiter's practice sessions. He said the players enjoyed competing against one another in practice, while maintaining a high level of competition. That training, Galvin said, helped give the starting 11 an advantage when stepping onto the field.
Galvin also credited David Penny and Sam Hunt, Lassiter’s boys coaches, with giving him added strategic insight during the playoffs. Yet, even with a proven career as a player, Galvin said his post-playing days are more validating than those when he was on the pitch.
“I enjoyed my time as a player, but, man, coaching these girls is the highlight of my soccer career,” Galvin said. “I think, this season, with the state title, it just means that this program is one of the best in the state of Georgia. You come to Lassiter, and that's what we strive to do, is to compete for region titles and state titles.”
