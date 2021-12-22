Harrison’s Samantha McGarity embodies a confident and determined athlete.
The sophomore's hard work and dedication has led her to become one of the best cross country runners in the state.
Two years ago, McGarity took up the sport to keep herself in shape for softball. However, she decided to hang up the glove and bat and focus solely on running as a freshman.
It has proved to be a good decision.
After winning the Class AAAAAAA and Cobb County championships this fall, McGarity was named the 2021 Cobb County Girls Runner of the Year, as voted on by coaches.
“I was excited and surprised when I found out I won,” McGarity said. “It is amazing what has happened this year. If someone had told me I would have won this last year, I would’ve not believed it.”
In two years, McGarity has proven to be a dominant force. She won the Region 3AAAAAAA championship with a time of 18 minutes, 21.26 seconds, won the inaugural Hoya 2-Mile Invitational and was second at the Kowboy Classic and Starrs Mills Panther Meet.
McGarity took everything she learned from the season and won the state title in Carrollton, running 18:39.48 to help lead the Lady Hoyas to a runner-up finish as a team.
Harrison coach Jason Scott said he knew McGarity was a one-of-a-kind runner from the first time he saw her in action at the team’s newcomers time trials in 2020.
"She won the very first time trial we had for the new kids, and it was like, 'Oh, OK. Maybe we've got something here,'" Scott said. "As the weeks progressed, she only got better. The thing that stood out to me is when she is racing and I'm trying to talk to her, she focuses on every detail. It is very rare because most kids run by, and I don't know if they paid attention to what I said. Samantha is different. She hones in what I say and applies it, and you can see that every meet."
Scott said he is incredibly proud of McGarity, and all the recognition she has received is well-deserved.
"I don't think she anticipated that she would be this successful so quickly," Scott said. "All these awards are coming at her, and she doesn't expect it. She is very unassuming. Samantha is a kid who loves to compete and work hard. It could be cutting grass and she would want to be the best grass-cutter there could be. That's what differentiates her from everybody. Her drive, focus and work ethic are unlike any other runner."
McGarity also overcame adversity during her first season. A mental block as to whether she could succeed led her to a point where she contemplated quitting.
“Last year, I wanted to tell myself to quit 24/7,” McGarity said. “I kept asking myself, 'Why am I running right now.?' One of the biggest improvements that helped me get over that is my mental status. I was able, this year, to work on my mental space during a race by training myself to focus and push through so I could finish strong at the end. Being mentally tough is a necessary key a runner has to have in order to be successful."
McGarity's success has not just come from her own doing but from the people around her who support and motivate her.
“My coaches, family, teammates and friends have been my biggest support system,” McGarity said. “When things are getting tough, or I have doubt, they have been there in helping motivate me. I am really grateful for them. A lot of my drive comes from them and trying to be the best I can be.”
McGarity hopes to translate her success from cross country into the spring when she runs distance races for the Harrison track and field team.
During the 2021 track season, she qualified for the state in the 3,200-meter run and went on to run a time of 9:22.42 to win the Class AAAAAAA title and set a program record.
McGarity said she knows there are a lot of expectations for her as she heads into her junior year. She plans to stay driven and focused on her goals and to continue being a dependable friend and ally for her teammates.
