After a long offseason, girls lacrosse is in full swing and coaches are calling this the toughest season yet as many teams have loaded veteran rosters.
After two state quarterfinal and two state semifinal appearances over the last four seasons, Walton is focused on getting back to the championship game for the first time since winning the title in 2016.
“I think, once you win a state championship, the goal is always to get back to that,” Walton coach Amanda Ryan said. “Now, we’re just working backwards to get that place. We’ve recently added strength training, so we’re in the weight room at least twice a week and focusing on recovery. The goal is to be physically fresher as we get into May.”
The Lady Raiders are the team to beat in Area 4-6A/7A. They finished with an 11-8-1 record and defeated Hillgrove 10-9 in the second round a year ago.
This season, Walton is off to a 5-2 start and undefeated against in-state teams.
Ryan said she expects senior Ava Besson, a Boston College commit, to assume the leadership role of taking the Lady Raiders to the next level.
“Not many teams have seen Ava and what she can do,” Ryan said. “She is somebody who we count on to take on that leadership role, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Milton has won every state championship since 2003 except for two years (2009 and 2016), so if we are going to get to the state and win, we will have to go through them, utilizing that leadership role.”
Kell had a lot of momentum going into the postseason last year after finishing 13-7 and defeating rivals Walton and Lassiter to take the No. 1 spot in Area 4-6A/7A.
However, the Lady Longhorns’ season ended with a loss to Roswell. A roster of younger players has brought minor concerns, but Kell will look to experienced players in Alyse Keels, Ansley Knor and Lindsey King to bring depth.
Lassiter coach Angela Brunner said senior leadership will also be a significant part of her team’s success.
“I am pleased with the foundation we have with our seasoned players,” Brunner said. “The goal is to be strong right out of the gate and keep the momentum going in the postseason. I think that key factor in getting us to where we need to be in May is keeping us healthy.”
The Lady Trojans ended the 221 season with an 11-8 record and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. This year, they are 5-2 and undefeated against in-state programs.
Brunner said she is excited about returning veteran players Audrey Wisdom, Ella Greyard, Cailtin Gavin, Julia Ferguson and Emily White helping get the team to where they need to be at the end of the season.
Hillgrove concluded its season with a 16-3 record, adding a second straight Area 3-6A/7A championship to their resume.
The Lady Hawks made it to the second round of the playoffs before being upended by Walton. They are 1-0 so far this season.
“We have an established group that has been around for a while,” Hillgrove coach Keon Humphries said. “The girls have played together for years, so we plan to utilize that as strength and come and regroup this season.”
Humphries said there is high expectation after finishing with a winning record and losing as early in the playoffs as they did. Hillgrove’s primary focus is to get back into their groove and find the team’s identity.
The Lady Hawks will be returning 14 players, including standout Lauren Render (midfielder), Emily Bond (midfielder), Mia Wright (midfielder), Elizabeth Bond (midfielder), Marleigh Belinfanti (midfielder) and Cybella Smith (goalkeeper).
Render, a three-sport star in flag football, basketball and lacrosse has committed to play lacrosse at Virginia Tech.
“We want to remember how things ended (last season) but not make it our focal point,” Humphries said. “It’s all about picking up where we left off and getting better. Our experience and confidence is what’s going to set us apart from last season. So, it’s all about doing what we need to do to reach the expectations we set for the team.“
