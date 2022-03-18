This may be the year for the Walton girls golf team.
After finishing third in Class AAAAAAA last year -- the team’s best showing since a runner-up finish in 2014 -- the Lady Raiders have had a strong start to the 2022 season.
That includes a first-place finish at the Esther Cannizzo Girls High School Invitational on Tuesday in Acworth, finishing eight strokes ahead of defending state champion Lambert.
“We were zoned in,” longtime Walton coach Richard Myrick said. “We played smart, we did not try to hit any hero shots. We just kept the ball in front of us.”
Entering his 16th season at the helm, Myrick said he feels this is the most talented team he has had. He also feels his team has a chance to go all the way this season — the best chance it has had in a long time.
“Before we played in the tournament Monday and Tuesday, I thought we could compete,” Myrick said. “Obviously, we can. We beat the defending champion by eight shots on a neutral course, but golf is a strange game. You can play great two days in a row, then, all of a sudden, you play terrible two days in a row. So, it just comes down to how well we play in May, but we have a chance. We have some girls that work hard, follow instructions and play team golf.”
Myrick said he has a well-balanced team, and one with more experience than last year. Some of that experience returns in senior Kat Euston, along with junior Tatum Thompson and sophomore Saanvi Venkatesh. The team added four freshmen, including Annika Gomeyac, who is already an accomplished junior player.
“My girls are so committed,” Myrick said. ”We have a great team -- not just great individuals, but a great team. Everybody gets along, and everybody works together, towards the common goal of everyone getting better.”
While the state championship is not until May, Myrick said his team’s focus remains on getting better and preparing every day before then.
“My girls are already prepared for May,” he said. “I mean, we came out of the chute playing lights-out.”
Another team to keep an eye on in Class AAAAAAA is Harrison. The Lady Hoyas also made it to the state tournament in 2021, and they have three players -- Haven Blank, Dana Melby and Alexa Rinehardt -- back from that team.
Brooke Warner returns for Allatoona and will try to lead the Lady Buccaneers back to the Class AAAAAA state tournament, where they finished sixth last season.
Walker may be one of the favorites to begin the season in Class A Private.
The Lady Wolverines return all four players -- Anna Klass, Ella Stoll, Kathryn Shuler and Katherine Jones -- from the team that finished fourth in the state last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.