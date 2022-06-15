Golf is played through rain or shine, and it takes a great deal of effort to tee off every day to master the craft.
A coach is someone who sees every intricate detail and has the ability to implement the proper techniques to fix an athlete's issue when necessary.
One coach who sees every detail of the game and knows golf is Richard Myrick, who led Walton to the best season in program history and was named the 2022 Cobb County Girls Golf Coach of the Year by his peers.
“It signifies the program at Walton is in pretty good shape, because it's more of a team and program award,” Myrick said. "It signifies that we have excellent players and the booster club is a tremendous organization that supports all the girls."
Walton's season was highlighted by a second-place finish in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament and first-place finishes in the Cobb County Invitational and Area 3AAAAAAA tournament.
“The first tournament, the PGA invitational tournament where we beat Lambert, and then the Cobb County tournament, where we played pretty good, gave us a lot of confidence in ourselves,” Myrick said.
Junior Tatum Thompson and freshman Annika Gomeyac tied for third in the individual competition at the PGA invitational, both shooting 5-over par, and sophomore Saanvi Venkatesh tied for fifth at 9-over.
Walton won its third straight Cobb County Invitational behind Venkatesh, who was the low medalist, shooting 73, while Thompson finished third with a 75 as the Lady Raiders won the event by 29 shots.
Walton shot a team total of 229, setting a new program best by 13 shots in the area tournament. Its previous best of 242 was set in 2021.
Venkatesh was the low medalist with a score of 73, securing Walton’s second straight area championship and qualifying the team for state.
Walton finished second in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament and had three top-10 individual finishes. Gomeyac shot rounds of 79-70 to finish sixth, Venkatesh was seventh, shooting 73-78, and Thompson was eighth, shooting 75-77.
“All three of those girls are extremely talented players,” Myrick said. “Everybody aspires to win state, whether they are willing to pay the price is a different story. My girls practice all the time. They're working hard, and that's their goal.”
With the team's success, Walton earned an invitation to the National High School Golf Invitational, which will be played at Pinehurst Golf Resort in North Carolina later this month. It is the second straight year the Lady Raiders will be competing in the event.
“Right now, the state championship would be nice, but we're working to win the national championship in Pinehurst,” Myrick said. “It would be nice to compete for the national championship because the journey of getting there is the most important thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.