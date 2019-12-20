Marietta coach Jack Coleman describes June Mwaniki as a “driven individual.”
Following the departure of Ellie Hall and Ani Henderson — current Georgia runners who helped Marietta win back-to-back titles in 2017 and ’18 — Mwaniki asserted herself as the Lady Blue Devils’ new top runner and had success.
She got faster as the season progressed, with her overall time dropping by nearly a minute from the beginning to the end of the season.
At the county meet in early September, Mwaniki clocked in at 19 minutes, 32.90 seconds on the flat course at Allatoona Creek Park, a typical early-season time for many top runners. When she returned to the same course for the Area 2AAAAAAA meet in late October, she ran nearly a minute faster and won in 18:36.64.
Mwaniki went on to cap her season by finishing second overall at the Class AAAAAAA state meet on a hilly Carrollton course, running 19:15.49.
For her efforts, Mwaniki is the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Two weeks after county, Mwaniki ran 18:52.40 at the Wingfoot Cross Country Classic in Cartersville, placing 19th against many of the state’s top runners.
From there, her times continued to drop.
At the Great American Cross Country Classic in Cary, North Carolina, in early October, Mwaniki ran 18:40.10 to finish 45th. At the Coach Wood Invitational in Whitesburg a week later, she was 12th overall with a season-best time of 18:35.50.
“She had a very consistent season, quality runs the whole way through,” Coleman said. “She is a solid performer day in and day out. She pays attention to the small details to everything. She accesses her races after each one. She’s always looking to improve. She has that type of mindset. It’s been great to have her and wonderful to coach her.”
Mwaniki took training seriously, both physically and mentally.
In past seasons, she would dwell too much on the specifics of how to beat the other top runners in her pack. This year, her focus was more on meeting her own criteria and running her own race.
“If I think too much, it will distract me when I go into a race,” Mwaniki said. “I just try to be myself in a race and not think about strategy of how I’m going to run.”
At the area meet, where Marietta finished second to Hillgrove by a seven-point margin, Mwaniki had a plan. She wanted to go out in front early and then push herself to run at a faster pace so she could separate herself from her competition. Distancing herself from the pack would also keep her from sprinting the final 300 meters of the race.
The strategy proved effective as Mwaniki ended up beating Hillgrove’s Grace Ellsworth by nearly 13 seconds.
“I felt like Grace was a really good competitor as we went into the race,” Mwaniki said. “It felt like I had to have the stronger mindset. That extra kick requires a lot of energy and pressure.”
