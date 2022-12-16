Not a lot of runners embrace the challenging course in Carrollton that hosts the annual state championships.
It has numerous hills and ends many quality athletes' attempts at winning a state title.
All of those reasons are exactly why Harrison's Samantha McGarity likes it. She embraces every challenge the course offers, and that is one of the reasons she was able to dominate the Class AAAAAAA state meet.
"I love the physical aspect," McGarity said. "There are a lot of hills. The whole course is a hill in my opinion and it's easy to get fatigued early."
Thanks to those hills and a quality mindset, McGarity ran a time of 18 minutes, 34 seconds to win the title by a 41-second margin over Marietta's Maddie Jones. It was McGarity's second state championship in as many years and capped what had initially been a difficult high school season.
For her efforts, McGarity was selected as the Cobb County Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year by local coaches.
Coming off winning the state title as a sophomore in 2021, McGarity entered the 2022 season not feeling her best. She was diagnosed with an iron deficiency, which had been leaving her exhausted at the end of the day.
It took McGarity nearly two months before she completely felt like herself again. When she did, she kicked it into high gear.
McGarity broke 18 minutes by running 17:58.72 at the Coach Wood Invitational in October, then won the Region 3AAAAAAA meet at Allatoona Creek Park by 21 seconds with a time of 18:06. From there, she set her sights on defending her state championship.
McGarity said a key to the late-season success was psychologically overcoming the early-season struggles. Harrison coach Jason Scott said McGarity also benefited from the fact she knew she could win.
"As a sophomore, she really didn't know she was capable of such things," Scott said. "This year, she came in with a new confidence. It was there this year. She knew she could win. She's very strong-willed."
McGarity already has sights on a potential three-peat next year, but even the best athletes still have areas in which they can improve. She found that out last month at the Champs South Regional in Charlotte, North Carolina.
McGarity got off to a slow start and allowed the main group to get away from her for the first mile of the race.
"I just blanked," she said. "I wasn't thinking that first mile, and it really cost me. It was another learning experience."
In the end, McGarity finished 17th against the best runners in the Southeast. Her time of 17:56.32 set a new Harrison meet record, but she said it could have been so much better.
"I could have run in the 17:40s," McGarity said.
Scott said the next the next challenge for McGarity is to maximize her ability to maintain top speed throughout a 5,000-meter race. Scott said it occasionally seems like GcHarity thinks she starts to fast and it affects her later in the race.
"We know she's fast," Scott said. "She just has to find that constant speed."
McGarity agreed and said, once she accomplishes that, it will help her take her running to another level.
"It's definitely something I can improve on," McGarity said. "At state, my first 2 miles were the same time, but my third mile was nearly 30 seconds slower. If I can get a better understanding of what I'm doing, I can fight through it."
