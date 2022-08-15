The 2022 girls cross country season could be primed for something special.
In Class AAAAAAA Marietta are set to defend their state title after finishing with 106 points and three top-20 finishes from Kristal McQueen, Maddie Jones and Nora Hart, all who are returning.
“We're bringing five of our top seven girls back and six of the top eight,” Marietta coach Jack Coleman said. “We do expect some heavy competition from Hillgrove and Harrison of course. Our region is pretty loaded with talent.”
However, it won’t be easy for the Lady Blue Devils as last year’s Class AAAAAAA state meet finished with Harrison and Hillgrove in a close second and third place.
The Lady Hoyas finished 10 points behind and were led by Samantha McGarity, who earned the individual title with a time of 18:39.48. Third place was captured by Hillgrove with 128 points in a region that will be highly contested. All three will fight it out for the Region 3AAAAAAA title.
“It will be a tight battle between the three schools,” Harrison coach Jason Scott said. “Hillgrove lost one girl in their top five. Out of 15 girls that really scored for the teams last year, only one of them graduated. Depending on if any schools bring in any new kids that could make a big difference.”
The Lady Hoyas return all runners from last season and are bolstered by experience having six runners place in the top 60 at state. McGarity is one of their most accomplished runners and is returning for her junior year after also winning the 2022 Cobb County Championship.
“She's working her butt off and she has every intention of trying to defend her title as well as lead our young kids,” Scott said. “She had a good track season. She's focused, and it's not one of these things where she's like, I've done this, so I'm going to do it again next year. She's worried about new people and what freshmen are coming in that might surprise people.”
Hillgrove is under new coach Joseph Hilliard who said senior leadership will help navigate the tough road ahead in the region.
“Meghan Flanagan, Gabriela Orsonio and Reese Terza are the three seniors we will depend on to lead the team,” Hilliard said. “All three of them are quality runners, and there are a couple of sophmores that have stepped up and seem to be varsity level and run really well for us.”
Class AAAAAA saw three local schools finish in the top-10. Pope had three runners finish fourth, fifth and sixth, earning the Lady Greyhounds a third-place finish overall.
“We are returning Charlotte Dunn, who is a senior this year and Addison Adair who is a sophomore this year and both of them were all-state, finishing in the top 10 last season,” Pope coach Cathi Monk said. “They'll lead a group that is in a little bit of a rebuilding year.”
The Lady Greyhounds will fill up the missing spots with underclassmen, Maede Astorga, Caroline Yahn and Kylie Fragala. Along with new runners Ahna Hicks, Nicole Smith and Josie Hutchinson.
Allatoona (223) finished five points ahead of Lassiter (228) to earn a seventh-place finish at state. The Bucaneers return top-50 finishers Abigail Curtin, Carolina Hubbs and Cecilia Hensel.
