Hillgrove’s girls cross country team should have high expectations.
It is to be expected following last fall’s capture of the first team state championship in the school’s 13-year history.
That, however, is not the main thing on coach Jonathan Gambrell’s mind.
“Honestly, I’ll be happy to have a season,” he said.
After a summer of diligent work despite largely unorganized training brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic, Hillgrove is also having to replace the hole left by a trio of graduated seniors in Grace Ellsworth, Sierra Wehrenberg and Royal Delay.
“We lost three senior girls who were pretty foundational in our program and helped set the tone and example for the other girls to follow,” Gambrell said. “They’re going to be hard to replace, but, in that, they did a really good job of leading and showing the girls what it takes to run at a high level.”
The three seniors — two of whom were top-10 finishers in the Class AAAAAAA state championship — embodied Hillgrove’s core value of being consistent. Ellsworth, Wehrenberg and Delay provided examples to the team that consistent work over time will result in improvement — something Gambrell fundamentally believes in.
Because of this, Hillgrove is seemingly picking up right where they left off.
Returning this season are the other four of the Lady Hawks’ top seven runners from their state championship team — Ava Brooks, Elizabeth Smith, Elizabeth Ellis and Reese Connelly. Brooks finished ninth at the state meet with a time of 19 minutes, 41.82 seconds.
The four returning runners are dedicated to leading their younger teammates, and they have pushed on while training under unique circumstances with COVID-19 restrictions.
The team also shifted its mindset away from what it cannot control — winning the county, region and state titles — and focus on what it can — self-improvement, consistent training and discipline.
“We want the kids to have only one goal, and that is to train consistently,” Gambrell said. “We want to arrive at the end of the season when it matters and arrive healthy and have trained consistently. If we’ve done that, everything else will fall into place.”
Hillgrove will come face-to-face with something else it could not control — the new Region 3AAAAAAA. Hillgrove will now face off with perennial cross country powers Marietta, Harrison and Walton, as well as North Cobb and North Paulding.
“That region, on the girls side, I would probably say the most competitive in the state,” Gambrell said. “The two teams I would say to look out for right now would be Walton and Marietta. I wouldn’t be surprised, come the state meet, if it wasn’t us three battling it out for the top three spots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.