Doing less ended up producing more for coach Jonathan Gambrell and Hillgrove's girls cross country program.
In past years, Gambrell would go into more detail in preparing for the bigger meets. He would tell his runners what teams and runners to pay more attention to during races.
This season, Gambrell simplified things by telling his runners to just run their best race.
Hillgrove did just that, peaking with the Class AAAAAAA state meet in Carrollton, and the Lady Hawks came away with the their first championship. They had three runners finish in the top 10, with another in the top 15, to beat South Forsyth by 13 points.
The team championship was also the first for any sport in Hillgrove's history.
“We kind of let the results take care of themselves,” said Gambrell, the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year. “Going into the (state) meet, it wasn’t a big conversation. I just told the girls to go run their best race.
“I think it took a while (for the win) to settle in. From my perspective as a coach, you design the training and map everything out. When it happened, it’s kind of surreal.”
Although Gambrell toned down preparation for meets this year, he still did his homework. The one thing he stressed in the latter half of the season was for his runners to run in packs. He also told them to run smart in the first half of the race before turning on the jets.
Having an experienced lineup also paid dividends.
Grace Ellsworth has been Hillgrove’s No. 1 for most of her high school career, and she lived up to her billing. She finished strong by coming in second in the Area 2AAAAAAA meet -- which Hillgrove won -- and third in the state meet.
Senior Sierra Wehrenberg and sophomores Ava Brooks and Lizzy Smith ran as a pack behind Ellsworth throughout the year and consistently finished in the top 20.
Gambrell also led Hillgrove to its first Cobb County championship earlier in the season, beating runner-up Harrison by 26 points. Ellsworth won the individual title after finishing second three straight years.
“We came out of the summer and felt good about where we were,” Gambrell said. “Then, we won county, and we've never won county, so that was a big deal for us.”
The Lady Hawks improved between county and the area meets.
A turning point was the Wingfoot XC Classic in Cartersville, where they faced some of the state’s top programs. Hillgrove competed in the championship division and finished seventh overall, but they were the second-best Class AAAAAAA team behind South Forsyth, which finished fifth.
Two weeks before the area meet, Hillgrove finished third in the Coach Wood Invitational.
“As the season progressed, our top seven girls had to run different races and pack it in a little bit more,” Gambrell said. “They responded really well.”
