Coming off a successful season that saw it make a deep run in the state playoffs, Harrison's girls basketball team is aiming to be right back in the conversation for the Class AAAAAA title come March.
The Lady Hoyas finished last season with a 22-9 record and won the Region 6AAAAAA title. They added playoff wins over Johns Creek and Dacula before falling in the quarterfinals to Valdosta in a five-point game.
“(Our expectations) are the same,” Harrison coach Steve Lenahan said. “Win the tourney to win the region and make another good run at state.”
Harrison has already faced adversity this season, even before its first game tips off against Sprayberry. The Lady Hoyas lost a pair of seniors who were playing important minutes and, this summer, unexpectedly lost two more returning starters to long-term injuries.
That includes Edith Gordon, the Lady Hoyas’ main post player, who was going into her senior season. That combined with one of the versatile seniors Harrison lost combine to create an obvious weak spot in the paint.
Sophomore Anna Gernatt, who came on strong at the end of last season, is also listed on injured reserve.
“I think our biggest loss was Eastyn King,” Lenahan said of the 2019 graduate. “We don’t really have anybody to replace her, her all-around leadership and unselfish play. I could put her in pretty much any position and she could get the job done. She was a small forward, but just tough. She helped us defend against any post that we played, and we really don’t have anyone that is filling those shoes.”
Those losses leave Harrison depleted and small, but not without hope.
“We’re young and kind of rebuilding a little bit,” Lenahan said. “We do have some key players coming back though, so I think we’ll be alright.”
Senior guards Amara Newsome and Meredith Ward each averaged around 10 points per game last season and will be leaned on as scorers this season. Alisha Foster returns to run the point, while shooter Mia Geveke transferred in from Mount Paran Chrisitan.
Lenahan believes his new-look roster could be used to create certain advantages to counteract the obvious holes that injuries have created.
“Our strengths will be getting the ball up the floor quickly,” Lenahan said. “Fast-breaking and 3-point shooting. (Defensively), put a lot of pressure on the ball to prevent the ball from getting into the post. You work on a lot of boxing out.”
With a smaller team, that speed and shooting will be vital to the Lady Hoyas' success. Another key will be the determination and hustle of each and every player on the defensive end, especially against taller opponents.
So far in practice, Lenahan likes what he sees.
“We’ve got a lot of energy,” he said. “We’re aggressive defensively. I like that. We’re going to have to keep doing that. Things we need to work on, and I think it really just takes time, is chemistry. Chemistry and communication.”
